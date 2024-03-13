Global Processed Egg Market to Exceed USD 51.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.91%

New York, United States , March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Processed Egg Market Size is to Grow from USD 35.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 51.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.91% during the projected period.





Processed egg is the processed form of egg yolk and white part of the egg. According to the Commission Regulation EC No.853/2004, processed egg products are defined as ‘the processed products resulting from the processing of eggs, or various components or mixtures of eggs, or from the further processing of such processed products.’ The procedure involves removal of egg shells, handling liquid egg products (filtration, blending, and mixing), followed by cooling, pasteurizing, drying, freezing and packaging & storage. The widespread application of processed eggs in baked products, confectionery, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care products led to growth opportunities for global processed egg market. It is a source of essential nutrients with low-cholesterol content plus beneficial for health-conscious and fitness enthusiasts. Different forms of processed eggs are available in the market and are being research for stabilization of these products. Processed egg products are comfort food with enhanced nutritional values. Obesity concerns individuals opting for these products as it provides extra proteins and have lower risk of getting chronic diseases like cancer and cardiac conditions. These health beneficiary effects are attracting large number of consumers, hence driving the market growth. However, rising adoption of vegan diet negatively affecting the global processed egg market. Plus availability of processed egg substituted products such as yoghurt, non-fat dried milk, and vegetable oils are hindering the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Processes Egg Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dried, Liquid, and Frozen), By End-use (Food processing and manufacturing, Food services and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The dried egg product segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global processes egg market is segmented into dried egg products, liquid egg products and frozen egg products. Among these, the dried egg segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Dried egg products are more advantageous than other product type due to its ease of transportation, handling and storage. The dried powder form is having longer shelf life, because it is microbiologically safer and can be extended if refrigerated. It has the same nutritional value and functional properties as that of the fresh egg yolks.

The food industry segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global processes egg market is segmented into food processing and manufacturing, food services and retail. Among these, the food processing and manufacturing segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Food processing and manufacturing is further bifurcated into processed food and ready meals, bakery and confectionary, dietary supplements and others. It has widespread application in food industries such as baking, pasta production, sauces and dressings, which in turn escalates the demand for processed eggs. The growing consumer preference towards the variety of protein-rich food products and beverage industries propel the global processed egg market.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. According to estimates, the global processes egg market share is largest in North America with significant market revenue share in 2021. Consumers are inclining towards the protein rich and health beneficiary products which in turn drive the processed egg market. The beneficiary effects of egg on skin and hair increasing market growth of processed egg products available in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Consumers from Asia-Pacific region are inclining towards healthy lifestyle and health beneficiary products. The rising awareness about the health beneficiary effects of egg protein increasing the processed egg market demand. In Asia-Pacific region, the rising population, rapid urbanization and increasing awareness about nutritional aspects of processed egg escalating its market in the region. Furthermore, sports person and athletes from China, Japan and India, demand for protein rich healthy product processed egg.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global processes egg market are Cal-Marine Foods Inc., Actini Group, Avril SCA, Igreca S. A., Interovo Egg Group B.V., Rose Acre Farms, Ballas Egg Products Corporation, Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Bouwhuis Enthoven BV, Sanovo Technology Group, Moba B.V., Tyson Foods Inc., SKM Egg Products Exports, Dakota Layers, Glon Group and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Strategic alliance between OVOtrack and SANOVO. SANOVO Technology Group recently decided and agree with the management of Ovotrack on a strategic investment in Ovotrack holding BV, global supplier of traceability and inventory management solutions for egg grading centers, processing plants and hatcheries.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ground transportation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Processes Egg Market, Type Analysis

Dried egg products

Liquid egg products

Frozen egg products

Global Processes Egg Market, End-use Analysis

Food processing and manufacturing

Food services

Retail

Global Processes Egg Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



