Eight Capital Initiates Coverage on LNG Energy Group

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”), today that Christopher True, Equity Research Analyst at Eight Capital, has initiated analyst coverage on the Company. Eight Capital’s initial research report and any future reports may be obtained directly from Eight Capital.



“The Company has meaningful growth opportunities and generates FCF with risk that is limited to the company’s operational execution,” said Mr. True. “It receives stable gas pricing in a market that has long-term bullish fundamental, which also drives the high netback business model.”

For more information, Christopher True can be contacted at ctrue@viiicapital.com. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding the performance of LNG Energy Group and its management made by Eight Capital are theirs alone and do not represent the opinions, estimates or forecasts of LNG Energy Group or its management. LNG Energy Group does not by this announcement or otherwise imply that the Company analyzes or approves of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.



About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

