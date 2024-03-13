Saudi Arabia Fitness Studios and Gyms Market to Expand Beyond USD 2,639.14 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Astute Analytica, the Saudi Arabia fitness studios and gyms market is projected to reach US$ 2,639.14 million by 2032, up from US$ 968.69 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

A mix of factors has led to a surge in demand comes from changes in how people live and work, to more relaxed laws, and an increase in health worries. The country’s fitness market has seen both small-scale and large-scale expansions. There has been a clear trend toward more women-only gyms since 2017 when restrictions on women were eased. This growth is expected to carry on into the future. Saudi Arabia is also struggling with obesity. More than one-third of citizens are overweight or obese, according to government estimates. Many people now believe that getting fit could help them manage or even prevent serious conditions such as heart disease, asthma, and diabetes.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-fitness-studios-and-gyms-market

The biggest slice of the revenue of the fitness studios and gyms market comes from gym memberships. But there has been a spike in demand for trainers and certification courses too — which has only served to boost the revenue of training services. Fitness centers can be separated into two categories: organized and unorganized ones. While the former generates the most cash, the latter attracts a significant number of members with its mix of men only, women only, mixed gyms and CrossFit centers. Even though big names still rule over smaller boutiques and independent facilities, these niche studios are growing fast.

Some of fitness spaces in the country have embraced technology faster than others by adopting virtual trainers or workout tracking apps. But it is widely believed that technology will continue to shape Saudi Arabia’s fitness industry. The top players in this sector include Fitness Time, Lava Fitness, Al Manahil Entertainment, NuYu, and Gold's Gym.

Saudi Arabia Fitness Studios and Gyms Market Highlights

Boutique Gyms: Specialized services and unique experiences offered by boutique gyms are attracting a growing customer base.

Personal Training: There is substantial growth in personal training services, indicating a preference for individualized attention.

Digital Solutions: Companies are focusing on at-home and outdoor exercise digital platforms to retain and attract members.

Flexible Memberships: Short-term subscription models are gaining popularity, providing flexibility and appealing to a broader audience.

Women's Market: Ladies’ dedicated gyms and the increasing appeal of fitness services among women are expected to surge.

Wellness Tourism: The growing trend of wellness tourism is anticipated to positively impact market demand.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Fitness Studios and Gyms Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,639.14 million CAGR 5.89% By Service Type Membership Fees (46.8%) By Membership Type Individual Membership (64.9%) By Age Group 18-34 (51.9%) By Gender Male (74.5%) By Type Chain (76.9%) Top Trends Rise of boutique gyms offering specialized and personalized experiences

Integration of technology for enhanced workouts and data-driven insights

Growing popularity of fitness-related events and activities Top Drivers Increasing health awareness and focus on preventive health measures

Government initiatives promoting active lifestyles and sports participation

Loosening of restrictions and growth of dedicated facilities for women Top Challenges High operational costs for fitness studios and gyms

Lack of qualified fitness professionals and trainers

Potential market saturation in major urban centers

Boutique Gyms on the Rise in Saudi Arabia Fitness Studios and Gyms Market

Saudi Arabia's fitness industry is having a moment right now. Boutique gyms are popping up left and right and quickly becoming the new norm. These special little studios offer unique, tailored workouts that won't find at any regular gym. On top of that, their themes are out of this world too; like surf-inspired fitness or adventure-combined training. By honing in on high-quality experiences for their clients, they’re able to differentiate themselves from traditional gyms. It wasn’t until 2017 when women-only gyms started getting licensed that the demand became obvious and entrepreneurship more feasible. Now it seems like there’s no stopping these niche fitness centers as they continue to attract a dedicated customer base.

NuYu offers plenty of services outside of just its standard gym equipment to make sure its customers never get bored in the fitness studios and gyms market. Both Arena and KORE pride themselves on their unique approaches to fitness as well, offering something truly one-of-a-kind each day. While these contenders aim at adopting a more local approach, international brands like Physique 57 have caught wind of the trend and are expanding into the Saudi market.

It makes sense though - people all around the world are becoming more conscious of their health every day. That combined with changes in legislation (like licensing women-only gyms) has created an unprecedented boom in specialized workouts. There's no denying that change is happening too - physical activity has become much more accessible in recent years with creative concepts like Gym99's pay-as-you-go model.

Individual Membership and Membership Fees are the leading Contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Fitness Studios and Gyms Market

Membership fees are the main driver of fitness studios and gyms market in Saudi Arabia. They make up a huge 46.8% of the market share. This shows how important it is to have recurring revenue models for these companies. The membership fees segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.13%, so is likely going to remain the key source of revenue in this area for some time to come. Individual memberships make up 64.9% of the sector, showing just how much importance people place on this type of offering. This membership-heavy landscape means businesses must have several strategies in place if they are going to succeed.

Competitive pricing structures, tiered membership options and additional benefits bundled with each subscription are all key ways gyms can hit their revenue goals. Retaining customers is paramount — ensuring satisfaction through quality facilities, services and engagement will lead to long-term loyalty and ensure continued income from memberships. As per Astute Analytica, the individual membership fees in Saudi Arabian fitness market might also be fertile ground for upselling and cross-selling personalized services like training sessions or fitness merchandise. Wherein, most gym memberships in the Saudi Arabia fitness studios and gyms market last either 3, 6 or 12 months which gives potential subscribers flexibility depending on their needs or budgeting abilities. However, there were not enough data given at press time to say exactly how long gym goers in the kingdom tend to stay signed up for before cancelling. Major exercise hubs include Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Al-Khobar because they are densely populated and commercially important cities. It’s also worth noting that January and April see a spike in gym sign-ups — perhaps due New Year’s resolutions or summer fitness goals.

Inquire Before Purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/saudi-arabia-fitness-studios-and-gyms-market

Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Giving Impetus to Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the Fitness Industry

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is a growth machine in the Kingdom’s fitness studios and gyms market. Economic diversification, social development, and healthy lifestyles are its core principles - and these three things all benefit the industry. For example, on-demand personal training platform Enhance Fitness has seen its demand rise with those health goals. Vision 2030 really stresses entrepreneurship: innovative funding options, less red tape to wade through, and talent development programs for new business owners have all empowered young Saudis to start their own fitness companies. The government also wants to reduce oil dependency, which creates many opportunities for entrepreneurs in the fitness space. It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia loves startups, a culture of entrepreneurship thrives here like nowhere else in the Middle East, so it should be relatively easy for people with exciting ideas to get things off the ground.

However, this strategy goes beyond just money. Innovation and knowledge-based growth are actively encouraged through Vision 2030. This means pushups will be done differently in five years’ time compared to today - better ways to do things will always be sought after in the fitness studios and gyms market. Most importantly, Vision 2030 says that physical well-being is vital for a strong society. The government knows this and wants everyone running around or lifting weights as much as possible. They back up this call by supporting sports participation on every level - from school teams right up to World Cup qualifiers - and creating public-private partnerships that aim to build more gyms across the country.

Young Adults in the Age Group of 18-34 Years Especially Men are the Leading Consumers of the Fitness Studios and Gyms Market

Saudi Arabia's fitness industry boom is being powered by a health-conscious population. The 18-34-year-old demographic makes up the majority of the market, accounting for more than 51% of its revenue. Their CAGR is expected to exceed 12% and they are becoming increasingly aware of their health, evolving social norms, and chasing fitness dreams. Men make up the largest segment at over 74% total revenue for the market. Social media trends have inspired both boys and girls into exercise activities from an early age. Women in particular are making more changes, driven by changing regulations and dedicated women's gyms.

There are many factors shaping the Saudi Arabian fitness studios and gyms market landscape as well. Surging disposable incomes for young professionals allows them to spend more on premium services in addition to wellness tourism which caters to those that want a mix between leisure and staying fit. In terms of business practices, online presence is mandatory in today's world with 97% of consumers searching local services digitally. Furthermore, testimonials and recommendations from friends and family influence around 80% decision making behind purchases. Analyst at Astute Analytica says that surviving in this market is dependent on successfully catering to these demographics, offering age-tailored programs, understanding gender-specific needs, remaining attuned to socio-economic trends, and leveraging power digital platforms and social media marketing can bring you success in this market across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Fitness Studios and Gyms Market Key Players

World Gym International LLC

Leejam Sports Company

Kinetico

Al Manahil Entertainment Co

Fitness First

Gold's Gym

Lava Fitness

Fit Zone

Climax Fitness

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Service Type

Membership Fees

Total Admission Fees

Personal Training and Instruction Services

Others

By Membership Type

Individual

Corporate

By Age Group

Youth

Adults

Senior Citizens

By Gender

Male

Female

By Type

Standalone

Chain

Explore Research Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/saudi-arabia-fitness-studios-and-gyms-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/