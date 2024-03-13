Grow Up Conference & Expo Opens Nominations for the 2024 Grow Up Awards Gala

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Up Conference & Expo (“Grow Up”), Canada’s leading B2B cannabis event driving commerce and market access since 2017, proudly announces the opening of nominations for the highly anticipated 2024 Grow Up Awards Gala . Set to take place at The Vue Event Venue in Etobicoke, the Grow Up Awards Gala will honour individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication within the cannabis industry. With over 34 prestigious awards to be presented, including Brand and Retail categories, this event is a testament to the industry's growth and maturation.

Nominations for the 2024 Grow Up Awards Gala are now open and will remain so until March 31. Following the nomination period, voting will commence on April 15 and conclude on May 3. Winners will be announced at the gala which is set to be held during Grow Up Toronto on May 27, 2024, adding to the excitement and anticipation of this initiative.

"We are thrilled to once again host the Grow Up Awards Gala, an event that showcases the remarkable achievements and contributions of our peers in the industry," says Randy Rowe, the visionary behind 14 successful Canadian cannabis conferences and seven industry awards. "In the face of regulatory challenges, social stigmatization, and intense competition, it is more important than ever to recognize and celebrate excellence.”

The Canadian cannabis sector continues to navigate industry-specific and broader economic challenges. Despite these obstacles, organizations like Grow Up have spearheaded initiatives such as the Top 50 Cannabis Leaders in Canada , which recognizes the most influential figures in the sector, and the CannaVision ‘24 Executive Summit which underscores the event's commitment to fostering innovation and leadership, bringing together top executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers to shape the sector's future.

"We encourage everyone in the cannabis industry to participate in this year's awards gala, whether by nominating deserving individuals or attending the event," says Randy. “The Grow Up Awards Gala serves as a platform to celebrate industry leaders and inspire others to drive positive change.”

Tickets for the 2024 Grow Up Awards Gala are currently on sale, and sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to align their brand with excellence in the cannabis industry. Join Grow Up in recognizing the trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries shaping the future of cannabis.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit https://growupawards.com/ .

About Grow Up Conference & Expo

Established in 2017, Grow Up Conference & Expo has become a benchmark event in the Canadian cannabis industry, known for its high-profile speakers, diverse programming, and commitment to uniting forward-thinkers and industry experts. For more information, visit Grow Up Conference & Expo .

Contact:

Brooke Russell

Marigold Marketing & PR

brussell@marigoldpr.com

905-510-3204

Randy Rowe

Grow Up Conference & Expo

rrowe@growupconfere.com

905-324-8528





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41629ab1-98e6-4996-b5a1-594dd0610c75



