Plant-Based Creamer Market is a Projected to Reach US$ 13.41 Billion Valuation with 4.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global plant-based creamer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. In recent years, the market for plant-based creamers has shown remarkable growth. As more people are turning to veganism due to health concerns or other reasons, manufacturers have responded with a plethora of innovative plant-based creamer products.

To meet the growing demand for plant-based creamers, manufacturers have introduced a spectrum of options such as almonds, soy, oats, coconut, and peas. These alternatives offer consumers various flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles to suit their preferences and dietary needs. For example, almond-based creamers have a nutty flavor and creamy texture.

In addition to product innovation, manufacturers are employing savvy marketing strategies to grab the attention of more customers and make their brand popular in the market. Furthermore, partnerships with coffee shops, cafes, and restaurants are also a few of the factors due to which the reach of plant-based creamers is expanding.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global plant-based creamer market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034.

Sales of plant-based creamers are estimated at US$ 8.95 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 13.41 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

Based on nature, organic plant-based creamers are estimated to hold 26.3% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 27% of the global market share by 2034.

“Growing coffee culture boosting demand for plant-based creamers among health conscious consumers. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to secure their position and enhance their profit margins,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Environment

There is fierce competition in the plant-based creamer market among all competitors. The top five competitors who have made a huge impact on this market are Danone, Nestlé, FrieslandCampina, Preserved Food Specialty Company Limited, and Rich Products Corporation. These giants are in a fierce battle trying to capture as much market share as possible by introducing innovative plant-based creamers.

Danone, Nestlé, and FrieslandCampina are known for their impressive product portfolio and global presence, thus helping them grab a larger part of the market by understanding customer preferences.

Preserved Food Specialty Company Limited and Rich Products Corporation are trying to focus mainly on niche markets to carve their share in the market.

As competition intensifies, consumers will benefit and get new and exciting plant-based creamer options to try from these industry giants.

Key Companies Profiled:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat Inc.

Danone SA

Garden Protein International Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestlé

Tyson Foods Inc.

Vbite Food





Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 13.41 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 108 Tables No. of Figures 241 Figures



High Demand for Convenient and Flavorful Alternatives to Dairy Creamers

According to Fact.MR, the United States is anticipated to dominate the North American market, holding a 75.6% share by 2034. This surge in demand for plant-based creamers in the country is fueled by several factors. One major driver is the extended shelf life of these products, offering consumers enhanced convenience and flexibility in their purchasing choices. Moreover, the availability of diverse flavors is contributing to the rising popularity of plant-based creamers nationwide.

With a plethora of flavorful options to choose from, consumers are tempted to explore and experiment with different varieties. Consequently, plant-based creamers are gaining traction among Americans seeking convenient, flavorful, and adaptable alternatives to traditional dairy creamers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plant-based creamer market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), form (powder, liquid), type (regular, light, fat-free), source (soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, vegetable oil, others), end use (food & beverage industry, foodservice industry, retail/households), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

