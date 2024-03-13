EDAP to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on March 27, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 27th at 8:30am EDT
LYON, France, March 13, 2024 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023, before the markets open on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024.
An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.
Call Details:
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 27th
|Time:
|8:30 am EDT
|Domestic:
|1-877-451-6152
|International:
|1-201-389-0879
|Passcode:
|13744102
|CallMeTM
|LINK (active 15 minutes prior to conference call)
|Webcast:
| https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1653981&tp_key=0c7b100f3f
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.
Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com
Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com