Global Vitamin B12 Market Size To Exceed USD 0.59 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.54%

New York, United States , March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vitamin B12 Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.26 Billion in 2023 to USD 0.59 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.54% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/3827

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) is water soluble vitamin naturally found in animal based foods like meat, fish, and dairy products. It has significant role in the RBC and DNA synthesis. It aids in the synthesis of SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine), that donates methyl group to the DNA molecule. It heals nerve injury via axon regeneration in neuronal cells. It also plays fundamental role preventing CNS associated disorders namely Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. The rising awareness about the health beneficiary effects of vitamin B12 on RBC, cardiovascular and neurological systems. The rising geriatric population and development of innovative delivery forms of vitamin B12 are escalating the global vitamin B12 market. However, liver and kidney diseased persons limit the usage of vitamin B12, hindering the market. The growing population of vitamin B12 deficient patients due to poor dietary habit and unhealthy lifestyle led to increasing demand for vitamin B12 market. The development of new and innovative delivery forms of vitamin B12, like sublingual and transdermal supplements promotes the vitamin B12 market. Stringent regulations from authorities for product approval is the challenging factor for vitamin B12 market. The vitamin B12 alternative supplements are dominating the market over vitamin B12 market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Vitamin B12 Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cynocobalamin, Hydroxocobalamin, Methylcobalamin, Adenosylcobalamin, and Others), By Vertical (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/3827

The cyanocobalamin segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on Type, the global vitamin B12 market is segmented into cyanocobalamin, hydroxoxobalamin, methylcobalamin, adenosylcobalamin and others. Among these, the cyanocobalamin segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Cyanocobalamin is the most common form of vitamin supplement as it is inexpensive and stable form. Cyanocobalamin tablet form are available on doctor’s prescription from pharmacies and supermarkets and health food shops as well.

The pharmaceutical segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the vertical, the global recombinant vaccine market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, dietary supplements, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is the well-known end-user in the global market of vitamin B12. The rising healthcare provisions and consumer demand for both imported and domestic pharmaceutical products are anticipated to segment growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3827

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. According to estimates, the global vitamin B12 market share is largest in North America. The high prevalence rate of vitamin B12 deficiency, rising awareness about health beneficiary effects of vitaminB12 in North America region escalating the market of vitamin B12. The major manufacturers of vitamin B12 are present in North America.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. There is an increasing inclination towards adoption of preventative healthcare measures and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease in the European region that are escalating the vitamin B12 market in Europe region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global recombinant vaccine market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., LUPIN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mankind Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Biocon, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Apotex Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/3827

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Zydus Lifesciences gets nod from UDFDA for vitamin B12 injection. It is used to treat and prevent disorders associated with vitamin B12 deficiency.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global vitamin B12 market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Vitamin B12 Market, Product Type Analysis

Cynocobalamin

Hydroxocobalamin

Methylcobalamin

Adenosylcobalamin

Others

Global Vitamin B12 Market, Vertical Analysis

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Dietary supplements

Others

Global Microencapsulation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Medical Batteries Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Implantable Batteries, and Non-Implantable Batteries), By Type (Lithium Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Zinc-Air Batteries, and Other Batteries), By End-Users (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Type (Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT & Ketamine), By Application (Alzheimer Dementia, Anorexia and Obesity, Anxiety, Cluster Headaches, Depressive Disorders & Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Consumer Genomics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Sports Nutrition & Health), By End User (Research Institute, Healthcare facilities, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceuticals Company & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Dermatome Device Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Powered, Drum), By Application (Plastic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, General Surgery, Chronic Burn Care Treatments, & Others), By End User (ASCs, Hospitals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter