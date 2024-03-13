Automotive Ethernet Market Size/Share Predicted to Reach USD 9.67 Billion By 2032, at 19.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive ethernet market share was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 9.67 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Automotive Ethernet Market: Overview

Automotive ethernet is a type of physical network that is mostly utilized for wiring (wired network) connections between vehicle components. Several vital features are provided by automotive ethernet, including in-car communication, Diagnostic Over Internet Protocol (DoIP-based) diagnostics, and the ability to link electric cars to charging stations. Additionally, automotive ethernet dramatically lowers the weight and cost of vehicles as compared to the traditional wiring harness, which boosts the automotive ethernet market growth.

Key Market Players

Aukua Systems

Broadcom

Cadence Design Systems Inc

Keysight Technologies

Marvell

Microchip Technology Inc

Molex Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Automotive Ethernet Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 2.37 billion Market value in 2032 USD 9.67 billion CAGR 19.2% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The automotive ethernet industry is expanding substantially due to the expanding automotive industry and rising auto manufacturing.

The market is expanding due to the growing trend of connected and autonomous vehicles, which is brought about by the development of navigation systems, entertainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connection services.

The automotive ethernet market analysis is mainly segmented into bandwidth, component, vehicle type, type, application, and region.

The Asia Pacific region defeated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Automotive Ethernet Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:

The automotive ethernet market size is expanding quickly due to the rising need for connected and self-driving cars. For crucial functions like in-car entertainment, real-time sensor connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), these cars need rapid, dependable data transfer.

The auto industry has standardized communication protocols based on ethernet to guarantee compatibility and interoperability among various manufacturers. This standardization makes the widespread adoption of automotive ethernet easier.

Trends:

The automotive ethernet market demand is expected to expand as a result of vehicles being equipped with more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). ADAS is a collection of clever technologies designed to make driving safer and more comfortable for drivers.

Restraints:

One of the biggest obstacles to the expansion of the automotive ethernet market is the high initial expenses involved, which include hardware, software development, testing, security, and retrofits for older vehicles. The cost of Ethernet components, such as switches, transceivers, and cables, is higher than that of previous systems, which raises the implementation costs overall.

Automotive Ethernet Industry Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region's automotive industry has experienced a significant transformation due to advancements in technology, steady socio-political circumstances, and noteworthy economic expansion. Asia-Pacific is the region that produces and sells the majority of vehicles globally.

Moreover, the automotive ethernet market in Europe is expanding quickly, and major countries in the sector include Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and others. This rise is being driven by the automobile industry's emphasis on technical innovation along with strict safety criteria.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the automotive ethernet market report based on component, bandwidth, application, vehicle type, type and region:

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Service

By Bandwidth Outlook

2.5/5/10 Gbps

1 Gbps

100 Mbps

10 Mbps

By Application Outlook

Infotainment

Powertrain

Chassis

Body and Comfort

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Others

By Vehicle Type Outlook

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Type Outlook

Automotive Ethernet Network

Automotive Ethernet Testing

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

