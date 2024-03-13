Vigil Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2024 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced one oral and two poster presentations at the 2024 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting taking place on April 13-18, 2024 in Denver, Colorado and virtually.



Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Interim Results on VGL101 From IGNITE: First Interventional Phase 2 Study in Patients with Adult-Onset Leukoencephalopathy with Axonal Spheroids and Pigmented Glia (ALSP)

Presented by: Zbigniew Wszolek, M.D., Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 1:48 PM MT / 3:48PM ET

Scientific Platform Session S28-005

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Findings From the ILLUMINATE Prospective Natural History Study (NHS) in Individuals with Adult-Onset Leukoencephalopathy with Axonal Spheroids and Pigmented Glia (ALSP)

Presented by: David S. Lynch, M.D., Ph.D., National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery; University College London Institute of Neurology

Date and Time: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 5:30 PM MT / 7:30PM ET

Poster presentation number 001 in Neighborhood 9

Title: VGL101: An Immunotherapy that Enhances Microglial Survival for Adult-Onset Leukoencephalopathy with Axonal Spheroids and Pigmented Glia (ALSP)

Presented by: Abbie Renoux, Ph.D., Vigil Neuroscience

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 8:00 AM MT / 10:00AM ET

Poster presentation number 013 in Neighborhood 9

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil is utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in its efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families. Iluzanebart (VGL101), Vigil’s lead clinical candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) in people with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. Vigil is also developing VG-3927, a novel small molecule TREM2 agonist, to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in genetically defined subpopulations.

