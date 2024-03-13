Patient Generated Health Data Market reach $19.06 billion by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 6.5% Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Patient Generated Health Data Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.80 billion in 2023 to USD 19.06 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. Patient generated health data refers to health-related data created, recorded, or gathered by or from patients. It includes data gathered through personal devices and health applications. Patient generated health data helps to improve patient outcomes, experience and engagement through personalized care plans.



Market Dynamics:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of wearable health monitoring devices by individuals to track and monitor their health parameters on a daily basis. This trend has been further accelerated by the rising awareness about the importance of proactive healthcare management and the convenience offered by these devices in monitoring health data on-the-go.

Global Patient Generated Health Data Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.80 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $19.06 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Data Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increased Patient Engagement And Awareness



• Transition Towards Value-Based Care Is Incentivizing Data Sharing



• Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Restraints & Challenges • Interoperability Challenges Limit Data Integration



• Security And Privacy Concerns Discourage Adoption

Furthermore, the growing integration of patient generated health data into electronic health records and healthcare systems is also expected to drive market growth. This integration allows healthcare providers to access real-time patient data for better diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of chronic conditions.

Market Trends:

One key trend in the Patient Generated Health Data market is the increasing focus on data security and privacy measures to protect patient information collected through wearable devices. With the growing concerns regarding data breaches and cyber threats, healthcare organizations are investing in advanced technologies to secure patient-generated health data.

Another trend is the emergence of AI and machine learning algorithms for analyzing the vast amount of health data generated by individuals. These technologies enable healthcare providers to derive valuable insights from the data, leading to personalized interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Market Opportunities:

The market for patient generated health data in the fitness & wellness segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. As individuals become more conscious about their health and well-being, there is a growing demand for wearables and apps that can track fitness metrics such as steps taken, calories burned, and sleep patterns. This data can provide valuable insights to individuals about their overall health and help them make informed decisions about their lifestyle choices.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the launch of the publicly accessible global individual patient data (IPD) platform for tuberculosis treatment (TB-IPD), an initiative that will expand the knowledge base for normative guidance on optimal tuberculosis (TB) treatment modalities and stimulate TB research. Over 5,000 TB patients' individual records with treatment results are already stored on this safe platform.

In October 2022, Panda Health Inc., a digital health marketplace, announced the launch of new categories aimed at assisting hospitals and health systems in providing a full continuum of patient care through health at home programs. The Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Hospital at Home, and Telehealth solution categories accessible on Panda's marketplace will range from light-touch virtual visits to more in-depth acute care services in the home.

Key Market Takeaways:

The market for patient generated health data in disease management is also poised for growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and asthma, there is a growing need for tools that can help patients monitor their condition and communicate with healthcare providers more effectively. Patient generated health data can play a crucial role in disease management by enabling real-time monitoring and early intervention.

In the segment of disease management data, remote monitoring data is expected to be a key driver of market growth, as it allows healthcare providers to track patient progress and adjust treatment plans accordingly. Patients with chronic conditions can benefit from continuous monitoring of their vital signs and symptoms, leading to better outcomes and reduced hospitalizations.

Hospitals & clinics are expected to be the dominating end-user segment in the market for patient generated health data in disease management, as these facilities are at the forefront of adopting new technologies to improve patient care. Research centers and healthcare payers will also play a significant role in driving demand for patient generated health data, as they seek to gather data for clinical studies and population health management.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market for patient generated health data in disease management, due to the presence of leading healthcare institutions and innovative tech companies in the region.

Key players such as Medtronic plc, Omada Health, Inc., and Propeller Health are actively involved in developing solutions for disease management that leverage patient generated health data. These players are focused on creating seamless integration with existing healthcare systems and ensuring data security and privacy for users.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Data Type:

Fitness & wellness data

Disease management data

Remote monitoring data

Others

By End User:

Hospitals & clinics

Research centers

Healthcare payers

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



