Craft Partners with Strider to Safeguard Supply Chains Amid Rising Foreign Influence Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Craft, the supply chain resilience company, today announced a partnership with Strider Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of strategic intelligence, to enrich the data used to identify foreign influence within supply chains. As foreign entities exert increased influence across global supply networks, identifying and mitigating the associated risks are paramount for federal government agencies and organizations engaged in federal government contracts.



The addition of Strider’s comprehensive foreign affiliation data to Craft’s supply chain resilience platform provides organizations like the Department of Defense with a holistic view of suppliers to streamline due diligence processes, safeguard supply chains, and protect against economic espionage and intellectual property theft.

The Craft supply chain resilience platform, powered by an advanced data fabric and risk mitigation engine, provides 360-degree visibility to quickly explore and evaluate suppliers, AI-driven insights to minimize disruptions, and a collaborative workspace to optimize supply chain strategies, mitigate risk, and build stronger, more reliable supplier networks.

Under the partnership, Strider’s comprehensive foreign affiliation data is seamlessly integrated into Craft’s platform, which provides insights across all major risk categories, including financial, ESG, compliance, regulatory, geopolitical, and cybersecurity risk. Strider’s data offers additional capabilities that identify current and historical affiliations to governments across many categories, including employment, education, groups, author affiliation, co-author affiliation, co-inventor affiliation, membership, selectee, funding, and publication author.

"As globalization contributes to the complexity of multi-tier supplier networks, the lack of transparency becomes a breeding ground for potential threats," said Brian Mackerer, Group Director - Government and Defense Sector at Craft. "This partnership is crucial in the face of geopolitical challenges, economic espionage, intellectual property theft, and cyber-attacks that can disrupt critical infrastructure."

“Identifying and minimizing nation-state risks to complex supplier ecosystems is a formidable challenge for organizations operating in this rapidly changing geopolitical and regulatory environment. We are proud to combine our proprietary data with Craft’s comprehensive supply chain resilience platform to arm government agencies with the context and visibility they need to fortify their supplier networks, ensure compliance, and drive positive organizational outcomes,” said Eric Levesque, COO, and Co-founder of Strider.

For more information about Craft’s platform for supply chain resilience, please visit Craft.co or register to join the webinar Safeguard against foreign influence threats and streamline supplier evaluations , on March 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET.

About Craft

Craft illuminates the path to global supply chain resilience. It empowers businesses to strengthen their supplier networks and supply chains with the industry's most reliable and comprehensive data fabric and advanced risk mitigation engine. Craft's user-friendly platform offers 360-degree visibility to explore and evaluate supplier networks, AI-driven insights to detect and mitigate disruptions, and collaborative tools to enhance supply chain strategies. Procurement and supply chain professionals can confidently navigate regulatory environments, adhere to ethical standards, and ensure business continuity. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Craft assists commercial and governmental organizations worldwide in creating more resilient supply chains. For more information about Craft, visit www.craft.co .

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.