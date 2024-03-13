Global Vacuum Toilets Market is Projected to Surpass USD 3,367 Million Valuation by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vacuum toilets market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,367.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 1,549.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The popularity of vacuum toilets is growing through the roof. They’re simply better than traditional toilets, especially in terms of water wastage. Only using a bit over 1 litter per flush, as opposed to the 3-9 liters that normal toilets use, vacuum systems have massive water-saving potential. A railway station equipped with 50 vacuum toilets could save around 5700 m3 of water on a yearly basis. That’s enough water to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools. This kind of efficiency has led to quick returns on investment in projects across Brazil and other parts of the world where droughts are common.

In addition to being highly efficient with water, vacuum toilets market gain high demand as they also boast better hygiene than average toilet. Their strong suction technology helps reduce bacteria spread by minimizing splashback. This feature particularly benefits healthcare environments where cleanliness is paramount. What’s more is they’re not only easier to maintain but also safer for the environment and healthier for people. These types of toilets don’t clog as easily and there’s no need to use heavy-duty cleaning supplies (which can be harmful) very often. Installing them is simple because they seamlessly fit into existing structures, which makes them cost-effective too.

However, players in the vacuum toilets market aren’t stopping here – they are focusing on developing quieter flushes and greater efficiency moving forward. In fact, some innovations already include multiple rinse injections that make flushing less noisy for the user. With continuous improvement like this, it won’t be long before they are installed across public places.

Key Findings in Global Vacuum Toilets Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,367.0 million CAGR 9.01% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.8%) By Component Pump (26.7%) By Type Strong Fall Type (59.6%) By Application Transportation (45.0%) By Technology Constant Vacuum System (65.9%) Top Trends Integration of smart technologies into vacuum toilets, moving beyond sensors to predictive maintenance and data-driven waste management optimization.

Focus on extreme water conservation, with vacuum systems approaching near-waterless waste disposal.

Expansion of vacuum toilets into niche markets requiring odor control, off-grid functionality, and resilience in harsh environments. Top Drivers Stringent water scarcity regulations and rising water costs driving adoption in both developed and developing regions.

Demand for modular, pre-fabricated sanitation solutions for rapid infrastructure development and disaster relief efforts.

Increasing passenger expectations for hygienic and comfortable sanitation facilities in the transportation sector. Top Challenges High initial cost of systems and installation

Limited public awareness and understanding

Misconceptions about maintenance complexity

Trend Analysis: Quiter, Advanced, and VOD Vacuum Toilets are Gaining Popularity

The vacuum toilets market is experiencing a defining trend — smart technologies. With touchless flushing, automatic lid opening, self-cleaning capabilities, and sensor technologies becoming more common by the day. And that’s not all, either. Manufacturers are also trying to reduce noise levels for quieter flushing and make them look better with sleeker, modern designs. In today's world of vacuum toilets, there are generally two types: Constant Vacuum System (CVS) and Vacuum on Demand (VOD). CVS systems are perfectly fit for larger buildings but can have higher energy requirements. In the case of VOD systems, they offer superior energy efficiency and can be powered by solar energy. But despite that CVS vacuum toilets take up over 65.88% revenue share in the market.

Vacuum toilets can be used in many settings like small cottages, large buildings, and transportation vehicles. They’re even great for retrofit projects since they don’t need a continuous slope and are able to navigate obstacles with ease. Although installation costs might be high at first, long term savings on water bills and maintenance will surely make up for it. And building owners should take note that installing them can actually be cheaper than traditional systems due to their independence from piping from the building structure.

Transportation Industry Takes the Lead in Vacuum toilets market, Control over 45% Market Share

The transportation industry has taken an unexpected shine to vacuum toilets, with planes, trains and ships becoming some of the biggest users. That may sound like a niche application for the plumbing design, but it’s driven by factors that make them ideal for travelling. One of the biggest draws is their water efficiency, since vehicles have limited access to fresh water in many environments. Traditional toilets use a lot of water per flush, which creates a logistics problem when you’re moving at 35,000 feet (10,670 meters) or crossing an ocean. A toilet on board an airplane consumes about 15 liters of drinking water per flush. But a vacuum system uses just 1.2 liters —a 92% reduction. Beyond those savings in every aircraft, the world would add up to more than 3 billion liters each year —enough to fill nearly 40 Olympic-sized swimming pools. As a result, the vacuum toilets market is witnessing a strong influx of the demand from this sector.

The systems save weight by requiring less onboard water storage, and could also improve fuel efficiency if they are added to existing planes, says Paolo Martorano, director of product line management for cabin interiors at Collins Aerospace, whose company makes vacuum toilets for commercial planes. Similarly, a large strip mall -sized cruise ship carrying 2,750 passengers and crew could save tens of thousands of liters of freshwater each day if it were equipped with vacuum toilets rather than traditional ones that consume about four times as much.

Space constraints are also a big deal on airplanes and trains where maximum passenger space is paramount. A traditional gravity-fed toilet requires two tanks: one holding freshwater for flushing and another holding wastewater until it can be offloaded at an airport or station. Those tanks have to be located close enough that they’re both accessible but not so close that they compete for space with luggage bins or other systems. No such trade-off exists with vacuum toilets because one central vacuum chamber can serve a whole fleet of airplanes or trains. The only tank required is for wastewater storage.

Strong Fall Vacuum Toilets Dominate the Market, Sensors Poised for Rapid Growth

The vacuum toilets market is a big fan of the strong fall type. It actually owns 59.6% of the market share as the popular choice among consumers. Engineers love it because its efficient design conserves water, making it good for waste management and water efficiency. That’s why it’s a hit in environments that prioritize these things. But it doesn’t stop there — the strong fall type toliet is also lightweight and sustainable, so it's used widely in aviation and marine transportation sectors. Looking ahead, this segment will most likely continue to grow at the fastest rate (9.34% CAGR). Innovations enhancing user experience and environmental concerns are driving up more adoption in homes all over the world.

The pumps component is currently the largest revenue earner at 26.7%. Not surprising, since they’re responsible for creating that powerful suction? Manufacturers have been working on durability and reliability of pumps for years now, especially in high-demand commercial settings like transportation. However, The sensors segment actually is projected to grow at higher CAGR of 10.30% than pumps. The installation of smart technology into these toilets allows them to be hands-free operated, send out maintenance alerts automatically, and regulate water usage better than traditional counterparts which tend to waste a lot of water.

Vacuum toilets market: Manufacturers Evolve to Meet Surging Demand

For manufacturers, the growing popularity of vacuum toilets brings both opportunities and challenges. To grab share of this expanding market, companies are rethinking their production and marketing strategies. Faced with a tough competition, manufacturers are outfitting their vacuum toilets with groundbreaking technologies like touchless flushing and automatic cleaning. They’re also fitting them with sensors that help prevent water waste and improve hygiene, convenience and user experience all at once. By making these toilets seem cutting edge, companies can make them more attractive to customers while distancing themselves from competitors.

Manufacturers in the global vacuum toilets market have also been quick to point out that vacuum toilets can save a lot of water. In response to increased worries about finding enough water in the future, people have jumped on the bandwagon of products that conserve water in any way possible — and vacuum toilets fit perfectly in there too. With straightforward explanations about how much water they can save per flush, manufacturers hope they’ll be able to attract more environmentally conscious customers. And it’s not just environmentally friendly folks who want these high-efficiency systems; airports and stadiums need them too for when crowds pile up around bathrooms so having something low-maintenance on hand is crucial for those high-traffic locations.

Manufacturers understand how versatile their niche product is so they’re trying to advertise it as such by targeting places like ships or airplanes where space is limited and not many people will have access to store away 100 rolls of toilet paper. They’ve even directed some business prospects towards areas where there isn’t easy access to drinking water because those communities are more likely to be interested in solutions that help them save every drop, they can get their hands on.

Astute Analytica witnessed a shift in marketing narratives for vacuum toilets market to emphasize the long-term benefits. Manufacturers highlight water savings, superior hygiene, and simplified maintenance—all key factors influencing purchasing decisions. Additionally, targeted marketing campaigns tailored to specific industries and applications are becoming more prevalent, ensuring that the unique advantages of vacuum toilets are effectively presented to relevant audiences.

Global Vacuum Toilets Market Key Players

EVAC

Wartsila

ACO Marine

Blakes Lavac Taylors

Collins Aerospace

Goko Seisakusho

Dometic Group

Roediger Vacuum.

Jets Group

Glova.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Type

Strong Fall Type

Siphon Type

Others

By Application

Household

Transportation

Commercial Buildings

Others

By Component

Pumps

Valves

Controllers

Pipes

Sensors

By Technology

Constant vacuum systems (CVS)

Vacuum on demand (VOD) systems

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

