Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 March 2024 at 1.30 p.m.

Guidelines on remuneration for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc





Aktia's Board of Directors has prepared new guidelines on remuneration for the governing bodies of Aktia.

These guidelines are presented to Aktia Bank's Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024, and supersede the previous guidelines presented to the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2020.



Guidelines on remuneration can be found as an attachment to this stock exchange release. Guidelines and other AGM material are also available at aktia.com.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315, ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Attachment