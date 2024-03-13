Agile Therapeutics Completes Pay-off of Debt and Remains Focused on Business Plan Execution

PRINCETON, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX) (“Agile” or the “Company”), a women's healthcare company, today announced that it has paid-off the remainder of its debt facility with Perceptive Advisors (“Perceptive”). This significant milestone completes the repayment schedule contemplated by the Loan Agreement between the Company and Perceptive, which originated in 2020 and ended as of March 11, 2024. The Company remains focused on growing Twirla® and advancing the Company’s business plan.



“Eliminating the entirety of our debt with Perceptive is a pivotal moment for us, signaling our readiness to embrace new opportunities while continuing to execute our business plan and grow Twirla,” said Agile Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson Al Altomari. “We believe this step will provide us with more flexibility on our balance sheet as we move forward.”

Altomari continued, “We’d like to thank our partners at Perceptive, who worked professionally, collaboratively and constructively with us to achieve this milestone during a challenging market environment for biotechnology.”

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website and LinkedIn account.

