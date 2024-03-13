Bioceramics Market worth $10.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bioceramics Market is projected to grow from USD 7.4 billion in 2023 to USD 10.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Bioceramics are a class of ceramic materials that are biocompatible and used for repairing or replacing damaged bone tissues. Bioceramics range in biocompatibility from the ceramic oxides, which are inert in the body, to the other extreme of resorbable materials, which are eventually replaced by the body after they have assisted repair.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157878452

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioceramics Market”.

206 - Market Data Tables

63 - Figures

233 - Pages

List of Key Players in Bioceramics Market:

Coorstek Inc. (US) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK) CeramTec GmbH (Germany) Tosoh Ceramics Co. Ltd. (Japan) Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland) Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc. (US) DSM (Netherlands) CTL Amedica (US) 3M (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Bioceramics Market

Drivers: Biocompatibility Restraint: Long-Term Performance and Durability Concerns Opportunity: Emerging markets and medical tourism along with sustainable nature. Challenge: Long term durability and cost considerations

Key Findings of the Study:

The Zirconia material segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. Bio-active type accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. Dental segment to remain the largest end-use application in terms of value during the forecast period.

Bioceramics are used in many types of medical procedures, including dental and bone implants, joint replacements, pacemakers, kidney dialysis machines, and respirators. Bioceramics can be modelled to precise shapes and their compositions can be tailored to enhance specific properties.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157878452

Based on type, the bioceramic market is segmented into bio-inert, defined as substances that do not elicit a response from the host's immune system when introduced into the body, bio-active are a class of biomaterials designed to induce specific biological activity for repairing and regenerating bone tissues, and bio-resorbable are the substances that are designed to be gradually absorbed by the body after serving their intended function, such as providing mechanical support or delivering medication.

Based on material type, the bioceramic market has been segmented based on material type used to manufacture bioceramics having applications in dental, orthopaedic and biomedical. Major materials are aluminum oxide, zirconia, calcium phosphate, calcium Sulfate, bio-active glass, and others. In terms of value, zirconia material type segment accounted for the largest market share in the global bioceramics market. Aluminum oxide and Zirconia based ceramics are being increasingly used for hip replacements and dental implants.

Based on the applications, the global bioceramic market has been segmented into orthopedic, dental, and biomedical applications. Bioceramics are getting widely used in the various applications like for hip and joint replacement implants, dental implants, surgical equipments, and others. Bioceramics are highly biocompatible and have very high compressive strength. They are also naturally sterile, which is beneficial for medical applications. Bioceramics are resistant to chemical degradation and wear, making them suitable for long-term use.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=157878452

Based on Region, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest CAGR, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecasted period 2023 to 2028. The high growth of bioceramics market can be attributed to rapid growth in aging population. High acceptance of bioceramics in the healthcare industry and growing need for these ceramics in the production of dental implants, orthopedic implants, and other medical devices are attributed to the high growth of bioceramics in this particular region.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: