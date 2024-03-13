Michael Sokorai Joins Hill International as Senior Vice President, Global Information Technology

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that Michal Sokorai has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Information Technology (IT). In this role, Sokorai will expand and enhance Hill’s global IT operations and cybersecurity posture, streamlining processes and technology to accelerate business growth and productivity. He will also focus on supporting and developing new and proven IT talent across all areas of the company.



Sokorai comes to Hill with more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector. His notable achievements include leading major IT transformations as Vice President of Technology at FOX Rehabilitation and influencing strategic IT solutions as Director at CohnReznick. Prior to these roles, Sokorai oversaw IT operations as Vice President of Information Technology at Hersha Hospitality Management and was responsible for managing global IT operations as Acting CIO and Director of IT at Pacific Architects & Engineers (PAE). He also held positions at Mathematica, Infologix Inc., Datavision Inc., Oracle Corporation, and IBM.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the great work and progress the Hill IT team has delivered. This, combined with my skills and experience, will help us further drive innovation and optimize business outcomes,” says Sokorai. “My goal is to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology to contribute to Hill’s ongoing success and strategic growth.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali says of Sokorai’s hire: “We're thrilled to welcome Mike to our team. His deep understanding of IT strategy and capacity for developing creative solutions will be crucial in enhancing our global operations, implementing efficiencies and advancements, and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in our field.”

Sokorai earned both an Executive Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Saint Joseph’s University.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,400 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

