20+ Employers Across Tech, Healthcare and Public Sector Select Wondr Health to Transform Health of Millions

Dallas, TX, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, today announced that it has added more than 20 new clients this year signaling a time of rapid growth and market expansion for the organization. The clients span various industries, from technology to healthcare to the public sector and beyond.

“With obesity rates at an all-time high and related health-care costs skyrocketing, the time for more sustainable health-care solutions that both prevent and treat chronic conditions is now,” said Scott Paddock, CEO, Wondr Health. “Adding new clients across a diverse range of industries allows us to help millions more people improve their metabolic, emotional, and physical health.”

City of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are among the organizations that use Wondr Health solutions to improve quality of life and health outcomes for its population while reducing health-care costs.

“We chose Wondr, because we wanted to reach as many people as possible and the personalized approach has allowed us to meet the unique needs of our population,” said Grace Aspiras, VBCPS Wellness Benefits Program Specialist.

At 8.5%, 2024 marks the largest increase in projected spend for employer-sponsored health plans in the past decade, according to Aon. In its 2024 Large Employer Health-Care Strategy Survey, the Business Group on Health reports that to address health-care costs and affordability, employers are increasing their focus on preventive care, early intervention, and cost-effective services that deliver better outcomes. This trend is driving significant adoption of Wondr Health’s metabolic health programs in early 2024. Today, over 14 million people are eligible to access Wondr Health programs through partnerships with more than 2,000 employers and 80 health plans.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

