ECHO Launches Revolutionary New Battery-Powered Backpack Blower

Lake Zurich, Illinois, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use, has launched a new battery-powered backpack blower, the DPB-5800T. The world’s first and only 3-battery port backpack blower, the DPB-5800T, has revolutionized the backpack blower segment.

With a combination of high speed and high air volume output, the DPB-5800T has the power to tackle even the toughest home and garden projects and is ideal for homeowners and light commercial applications. This mid-range tool is built and compatible with ECHO’s 56V battery platform and features all the benefits consumers and professionals have trusted for more than 50 years, including outdoor grade power, comfortable ergonomics and quiet operation.

“We continue to invest in battery-powered technology, bringing consumers professional power with battery ease,” said Jason Wilk, ECHO senior product manager. “Our new backpack blower is just the latest in our battery-powered lineup. It’s comfortable, it’s powerful and it provides great flexibility with the option to engage one, two or three batteries simultaneously for longer run times and bigger projects. It’s a blower that’s truly ahead of its time.”

Additional features of the DPB-5800T backpack blower include:





Powerful brushless motor provides gas-like performance.

provides gas-like performance. Turbo button boosts performance to 195 MPH, 795CFM and 25 N of pure ECHO power.

to 195 MPH, 795CFM and 25 N of pure ECHO power. Three battery ports provide flexibility to engage 1, 2, or 3 batteries simultaneously for extended run time and optimal performance.

provide flexibility to engage 1, 2, or 3 batteries simultaneously for extended run time and optimal performance. LED Grip Control Display provides quick, easy and accurate indication of all three batteries.

provides quick, easy and accurate indication of all three batteries. Rubber over-molded grip offers increased comfort and control.

offers increased comfort and control. Locking turbo button delivers user convenience and maximum performance.

delivers user convenience and maximum performance. Heavy-duty padded backrest with chest strap for all-day comfort.

for all-day comfort. Variable-speed throttle with cruise control offers operator convenience and power control.





The DPB-5800T comes with a five-year consumer and two-year commercial warranty.

ECHO’s eFORCE™ 56V Battery System offers significant benefits for both the homeowner and the professional, including long usage times, power for dense/tough jobs, quiet operation, easy starts and maneuverability, cost efficiency and simple maintenance. ECHO’s line of outdoor products is available to consumers through more than 6,000 independent ECHO lawn care dealers, homedepot.com and Home Depot retail stores across the United States.

For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

Attachment