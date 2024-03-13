MIMEDX Introduces E-Commerce and Account Management Platform

MARIETTA, Ga., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of MIMEDX Connect™, an online product ordering and account management portal available to its customers through the Company’s website.



“In our ongoing commitment to improve our customers’ experience, we are excited to introduce the MIMEDX Connect platform, which is designed to simplify the ordering, payment, and insurance verification processes,” stated Eric Smith, MIMEDX Senior Vice President, Marketing & International. “Our goal with this program is to reduce administrative burden and provide a centralized hub for access to important account information and resources. Initial customer feedback has been tremendous, and we look forward to continuing to refine this tool in support of evolving customer needs.”

To date, more than 300 customer locations have started using MIMEDX Connect. Early feedback suggests that these customers are saving time and have simplified their ordering workflow. MIMEDX Connect provides secure access for customers to place and track orders, pay invoices, submit insurance verification requests, and review pricing and relevant documentation.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com