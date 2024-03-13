3Daughters Announces Three New Appointments to Board of Directors

MANSFIELD, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Daughters, a clinical development company fueling evolutionary healthcare for women, announced the appointment of Michele LaRussa, Vincent J. Miles, Ph.D., and Sarah J. Stevens, Ph.D., to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in the company's plan to revolutionize birth control with a newly designed Intrauterine Device (IUD), 3D-001, to address a major barrier to adoption, insertion pain. An IND for 3D-001 will be filed this year followed by a Phase 1 clinical trial.



Ms. LaRussa, Dr. Miles, and Dr. Stevens provide a collective wealth of experience and skillful expertise from the life sciences industry, perfectly aligning with 3Daughters' mission to drive therapeutic innovation within the women's health arena. Their appointments are set to enhance the company's strategic direction and drive the development of groundbreaking healthcare solutions for women, starting with the revolutionary frameless, magnetic nonhormonal IUD.

Mary Beth Cicero, CEO of 3Daughters, expressed her enthusiasm about the new additions to the board: "We are incredibly excited to have the collective strengths of Michele, Sarah, and Vin on our Board of Directors. Their invaluable experience with the crucial aspects of an emerging life sciences company - regulatory affairs, drug development, manufacturing, and fundraising, are exactly what 3Daughters needs as we move into the clinic with our novel IUD and Slider™ system (inserter/retriever) to address insertion pain, a major barrier to adoption. Their guidance and enthusiasm will be instrumental in shaping a future where women will have improved healthcare options."

Ms. LaRussa has a distinguished career in regulatory affairs and clinical development, built over 32 years of experience in various therapeutic areas. Currently, she is the Chief Regulatory Officer at SFJ Pharmaceuticals, following a significant 13-year tenure at Novartis, where she held leadership roles, including Chief of Staff to the Global Head of R&D. Her extensive background includes key positions at Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Liquidia Technologies, and she was the Chief Regulatory Officer at Atox Bio. Michele has a B.Sc. in Chemistry degree from the University of South Florida.

Dr. Miles is a well-known and respected member of the biotech and venture capital community with a career spanning more than 45 years that encapsulates a spectrum of pivotal roles that have influenced the industry's growth. For the last 16 years, Vin has been a partner and executive director at Abingworth, a key life sciences investment firm, and has served on the boards of multiple biotech companies, including IFM Therapeutics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Chiasma, Hydra Biosciences, and Personalis. His previous roles include Senior Vice President at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and VP positions at Millennium

Pharmaceuticals, RiboGene, and Pharmacia. He also directed the technology transfer office at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and started his career in R&D at Amersham International. Dr. Miles holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and a Ph.D. in Biochemical Embryology from University College London.

Dr. Stevens, with over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, currently leads the Labs & Cleanroom on Demand Business Unit at Azzur Group, delivering bespoke solutions to early-phase manufacturers for faster market entry. Her career spans pivotal roles in CDMO and CRO leadership, including Senior Vice President at Quotient Sciences and Global Head of Drug Product Development at Albany Molecular Research. Sarah has a rich background in drug development and manufacturing and contributed to novel drug formulations at Encap Drug Delivery with patented oral dosage forms during her post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Strathclyde. Her academic credentials include an M.Pharm and an MBA from the University of Strathclyde, a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Manchester, and a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Michele, Vin and Sarah’s expertise and experience will significantly contribute to the company's aggressive plans for clinical development of a game-changing IUD for contraception. With this first product, 3Daughters expects to disrupt the IUD market and establish a position as a major innovator in women's healthcare.

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on evolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company’s technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, nonhormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman’s body and is combined with our unique, patented Slider™ system (insertion/ retrieval) designed to eliminate steps and pain points as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal). 3Daughters’ vision is to solve health issues for women, particularly significant (neglected) problems. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier — insertion pain. This pain is associated with all current rigid, plastic T-shape framed IUDs on the market and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control. Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

