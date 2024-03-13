Liberation Labs Taps Biotech Biomanufacturing Veteran Rhys Dale to Assist with Development & Operations of Flagship Facility

RICHMOND, Ind., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberation Labs has appointed Rhys Dale as Site Director for its flagship biomanufacturing facility currently being constructed in Richmond. Dale has more than 20 years’ experience in developing and operating biomanufacturing facilities and biorefineries at leaders like Amyris, Applied Bio Process, and a number of food, chemical, and pharma companies around the world.



Dale has deep expertise in process conceptualization/design, technology development/scale-up, techno-economic process modeling, permitting, project development, and manufacturing. Most recently he served as Director of Process Engineering and Manufacturing at Amyris, where he worked to scale six commercial molecules at contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) and Amyris manufacturing facilities in the US, Brazil, and Europe. Prior to Amyris, Dale spent 12 years with the Bio-Process Group where he worked with project owners, technology providers, contractors, and governmental agencies in the design, development, and commercialization of technologies for biorefinery facilities and bio-products.

Liberation Labs is currently constructing a commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process (DSP). The plant will produce bio-based proteins and other building block ingredients at a scale and cost that will fill a pressing need among both new and established consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other industrial manufacturers.

“Rhys is a proven leader in scaling biotechnology through biomanufacturing development and operations, and it’s great to have him on board at this time in the project’s lifecycle,” said Mark Warner, co-founder and CEO of Liberation Labs. “He has the perfect skill set to not only bring our new facility to life but to build the operations team and deliver products to our customers.”

Dale holds a Master of Science from Purdue University; a Master of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Economics from Earlham College.

“It’s great to be able to return home and be part of something really important for Indiana, the biotech industry at large and the country - this facility is designed to be the standard for precision fermentation and will allow for the efficient and economical production of a wide range of synthetic bio-products at the industrial scale,” said Dale. “I can’t wait to see, and help bring, this great facility to life.”

About Liberation Labs

Liberation Labs is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. More information is available at www.liberationlabs.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/805f272d-0d5b-4fbf-905a-d32e675d9354



