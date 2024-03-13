Alluxio Named for the Second Consecutive Year to Forbes’ List of America's Best Startup Employers

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the data platform company for all data-driven workloads, is honored to announce its inclusion for the second consecutive year as one of Forbes’ "America’s Best Startup Employers.” Alluxio placed 368 on Forbes' “ America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 ” list which ranked the 500 top startup companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. This accolade underscores Alluxio's dedication to nurturing a vibrant work culture that propels the future of data and AI innovation.



“Alluxio's recognition on the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers underscores how our commitment to cultivating an environment conducive to employee satisfaction fuels product innovation, particularly in pioneering domains like AI,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “At Alluxio, our employees are at the center of our customer-first culture, driving our dedication to excellence and innovation. It is a great honor to be included on this list for a second year in a row.”

In recognition of Alluxio’s culture of product innovation, CRN recently named Alluxio Enterprise AI, a new high-performance data platform for AI and ML workloads, to its list of the 10 Hottest Big Data Tools in 2023.

The Forbes Best Startup Employers list is the fifth such ranking done between Forbes and Statista, to identify 3,000 privately-held companies that are headquartered in the United States, employ more than 50 people, and were founded between 2014 and 2021. Each startup must also have been started from scratch, as opposed to being a spinoff of a larger corporation. The companies were then evaluated based on three primary criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Millions of data points were used to determine each company’s score, and the 500 startups with the highest scores made the final list.

To assess employer reputation, Statista reviewed articles, blogs and social media posts about each employer, searching for such phrases as “corporate culture” and “employee engagement.” Text analysis was used to categorize those phrases as positive, negative or neutral. Statista evaluated employee satisfaction through online reviews, employee retention rates, and company policies relating to topics such as diversity and inclusion, parental leave, and workplace flexibility. Growth was assessed by examining the organizations’ website traffic, job openings, and head counts over a two-year period. The final list ranked the top 500 employers.

About Alluxio

Alluxio , a leading provider of the high performance data platform for analytics and AI, accelerates time-to-value of data and AI initiatives and maximizes infrastructure ROI. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of compute and storage systems, Alluxio has a universal view of workloads on the data platform across stages of a data pipeline. This enables Alluxio to provide high performance data access regardless of where the data resides, simplify data engineering, optimize GPU utilization, and reduce cloud and storage costs. With Alluxio, organizations can achieve magnitudes faster model training and serving without the need for specialized storage, and build AI infrastructure on existing data lakes. Backed by leading investors, Alluxio powers technology, internet, financial services, and telecom companies, including 9 out of the top 10 internet companies globally. To learn more, visit www.alluxio.io .

