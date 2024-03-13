Alimentaria & HOSTELCO 2024 grows and faces its most international edition ever

BARCELONA, Spain, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimentaria & HOSTELCO, the leading international platform for the food and beverages, and catering and hospitality industries organized by Fira de Barcelona, will hold one of the editions with the highest participation of international companies and professionals in its history, mainly from European countries. Of the 3,200 exhibiting companies, 900 will come from abroad, and 25% of the 100,000 expected visitors will come from over 120 countries, strengthening its position as a leading European platform for the sector. From March 18-21, the major challenges and trends in the industry, such as functional foods, sustainability and AI, will be addressed in more than 350 activities and demonstrations by 700 prestigious experts and chefs.

Multiplying business opportunities and their international impact is the main objective of Alimentaria & HOSTELCO 2024, one of the largest European events for the food and beverage, catering and hospitality equipment industry for professionals from distribution, retail and the HORECA channel, which will occupy seven pavilions and 100,000 m2 at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue. After Spain, the country which will occupy the most exhibition space will be Italy, followed by Turkey, China and Hong Kong, Poland, Portugal, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Argentina.

The Spanish show will be one of the platforms with the largest cross-sector offering in the international sector, where the meat, food service and hospitality industries will have the largest representation. In this sense, this edition places the emphasis on the HORECA channel and merges the exhibition offer of HOSTELCO, the International Restaurant, Hotel, Catering and Community Equipment and Machinery Show, with Restaurama, the Alimentaria show specialising in food service. In addition, the new Coffee, Bakery & Pastry sector and the Catering in Collective Catering area, with their respective spaces for promotion, will be added to this large area which will occupy three pavilions.

Alimentaria's exhibition offer will be divided into 13 sectors dedicated to meat and meat products, dairy products, preserves, food service, snacks and sweets, gourmet products, organic products, cafeteria, bakery and pastry products, and growing trends such as plant-based foods, vegan foods, allergen-free foods, functional foods and halal, as well as international offerings, from Spanish regions, major brands and the FoodTech sector. For its part, the HOSTELCO show will bring together equipment, products, services and technological solutions for professionals in the catering, hotel and hospitality and collectivities sectors.

