Global Wiper System Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.31 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A wiper system, often known as a windshield wiper system, is a vital component in automobiles that removes precipitation, snow, dirt, and debris from the windshield, allowing the driver to see clearly. This technology is especially important during bad weather, such as rain, snow, sleet, or fog, because it increases driving safety and reduces accidents caused by impaired eyesight. Due to increased car production, the wiper system market share is expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR.

Furthermore, demand for these items is driven by the demand for rear wiper systems in the low-end car category. Rain-sensing wiper systems are predicted to fuel industry expansion since they increase vehicle safety by lowering driver concentration during severe weather. The introduction of these items is expected to stimulate industry growth during the forecast period.





Market Dynamics

Growing Vehicle Sales and Production Accelerate the Market Expansion

According to Straits Research, “The global Wiper System market size was valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2023-2031).” Sales and production are rising in the global automotive sector. Higher cars mean a higher need for wiper systems as standard equipment. Following a decline in 2020, global passenger automobile sales rose in 2021, according to OICA data. Millions of new passenger cars will be delivered in 2021, increasing wiper system demand. As global urbanization accelerates, more people move to cities, increasing car demand. Urban drivers utilize their cars for daily commutes. Therefore, wiper systems are essential for visibility in congested traffic.

Automakers must install functional wiper systems in new automobiles to meet strict safety rules. In November 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation and Weather News Inc. announced a cooperation research test on Japanese roads and surroundings using windshield wiper operational status and weather data. This collaborative study examined how weather and wiper data from connected automobiles could detect precipitation occurrences that could impair the operation of the wiper. These laws make wiper systems standard in new cars, increasing demand. Consequently, the wiper systems market trend evolves.

Advanced Wiper Technologies Create Tremendous Opportunities

Advanced wiper systems maximize performance based on environmental conditions with sensors and automation. Rain-sensing wipers use optical sensors to detect windshield precipitation and adjust wiper speed. This technology enhances driver safety and comfort. Manufacturers are using advanced materials to make wiper blades last longer. Silicone wiper blades are noted for their durability and weather resistance. In cold weather, heated wiper systems reduce ice and snow on wiper blades and windshields, improving vision. Drivers in cold climates, including North America, Europe, and Asia, seek these technologies for winter weather solutions.

Additionally, many automakers provide automatic wipers in mid- to high-tier models to gain a competitive edge. In March 2022, Ford will launch the small Hatchback Focus in the UK. Rain-sensing wipers come standard in mid- and top-tier Titanium models. Thus, wiper system market insights suggest that technological advances may drive market expansion.

Report Scope

Study Period 2019-2031 CAGR 3.8% Historical Period 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2022 Base Year Market Size USD 8.80 Billion Forecast Year 2031 Forecast Year Market Size USD 12.31 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market Europe

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific has the largest and fastest-growing population anticipated. Growth in GDP has increased discretionary income, allowing people to buy cars. Thus, it increases vehicle production in this region, increasing demand. China dominates the automotive wiping systems sector due to its higher car sales. Their growing population drives greater car sales. China and Japan dominate the Asia-Pacific automotive airbag sector because of their high car demand. With over 21 million passenger cars sold, China leads the globe in vehicle sales.

Furthermore, India's growing demand for passenger cars, especially electric vehicles, drives automotive wiping system demand. Battery-electric vehicles made up 6,000 of 3.8 million passenger cars sold in 2019. The number of battery electric vehicles sold in 2021 increased 110% over 2020. Additionally, linked and smart cars are gaining popularity in Japan. Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and sensors monitoring rainfall intensity make car wipers smarter.

Europe's many car manufacturers serve regional and worldwide markets, boosting industry growth. Safety-compliant, high-quality wiper systems are recommended throughout Europe. International recognition is coming to Germany's auto industry and engineering. Asian and American consumers value German cars for their innovation, safety, dependability, and design. Germany produces and sells the most cars in Europe. German engineering and automobiles are growing increasingly famous worldwide. All seven continents praise German cars for their innovation, safety, dependability, and design. In April 2021, Robert Bosch will update its Aerotwin Wiper. The new AeroClip adaptor maximizes aerodynamics. The innovative design enhances wiper-window contact pressure, enhancing performance at high speeds. With superior wiper technology, German automakers emphasize safety and improve driving experiences.

Key Highlights

Rain-sensing and conventional technologies are also available. The market is currently occupied by conventional technology.



The market is divided into three segments based on wiper blade type: standard wipers, beam wipers, and hybrid wipers. Beam Wiper has an impact on market expansion.

The market has three components: windshield wipers, motors, and rain sensors. The windshield wiper has the biggest market share.

The market can be divided into commercial and passenger vehicles based on vehicle type. Passenger vehicles drive market expansion.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global Wiper System market are DENSO Corporation, Valeo, Nippon Wiper Blade Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Robert Bosch GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC., Am Equipment, DOGA SA, Mitsuba Corp., Pilot Automotive, and B. Hepworth Company Limited.

Market News

In September 2023, DENSO unveiled "Everycool," a Commercial Vehicle Cooling System for Trucks that increases cooling efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

In September 2023, Marelli demonstrated novel smart actuators for electric vehicle transmission and thermal management.

Global Wiper System Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Rain-sensing

Conventional

By Wiper Blade Type

Standard Wiper

Beam Wiper

Hybrid Wiper

By Component

Windshield Wiper

Wiper Motor

Rain Sensor

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

