Coffee Creamer Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 11828.93 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry analysis, the global market size for coffee creamer market is estimated to be around US$ 5402.28 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 8.20% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 11828.93 million in 2034.



Over the years, the coffee industry has witnessed a growing acceptance of rising coffee culture in emerging countries such as India, China, Australia, etc., which has, in turn, driven the demand for coffee creamers in the general population. The trend is further supported by the preference for portion-controlled creamer solutions available in the form of packets, pods, and liquid singles, allowing for easier and more convenient usage.

Collaboration between coffee and creamer manufacturers has also resulted in unique flavor combinations and product offerings that capture consumer interest and drive sales. There is a rising demand for non-dairy and plant-based creamers due to increasing health consciousness among consumers. Manufacturers have introduced a variety of options made from ingredients such as almond, coconut, oat, and soy to cater to this demand.

The influence of social media and digital marketing also plays a significant role in promoting new creamer products and reaching a wide audience of coffee enthusiasts. The growing popularity of vegan and lactose-free diets among consumers has led to greater innovation in non-dairy creamer options. The industry has also witnessed an increase in demand for premium and specialty coffee creamers with unique flavors, indulgent formulations, and artisanal blends

“Adaptation to trends is one of the key components in this market. Companies in the coffee creamer market are keeping abreast of market trends such as the rise of plant-based diets, clean labeling, and functional ingredients to stay competitive and relevant in the market,”opines Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The powdered coffee creamer segment dominates the global coffee creamer market with a share of 66.90% in 2024.

On the basis of product type, the low-fat segment leads the coffee creamer market with a share of 53.00% in 2024.

The coffee creamer market in Germany is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.70% through 2034.

The coffee creamer market in China is estimated to rise at a 9.30% CAGR through 2034.

The coffee creamer market in the United States has the potential to increase at 5.50% CAGR through 2034.

The Chinese coffee creamer market is predicted to rise by 9.30% CAGR through 2034.

The coffee creamer market in India is very likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market is well-established with many industry giants competing for market dominance globally.

Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Almer Malaysia SDN BHD, Custom Food Group, Fujian Jumbo Grand Food Co. Ltd., and Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV are some of the most prominent players in this market.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to create new coffee creamer variants that cater to the tastes of coffee enthusiasts.

They are also focusing on making their products environmentally sustainable, from sourcing to manufacturing and packaging.

Key Companies in the Market:

Nestlé S.A.

Danone SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Almer Malaysia SDN BHD

Custom Food Group

Fujian Jumbo Grand Food Co. Ltd.

Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV

Jiangxi Weirbao Food and Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Viceroy Holland BV

The White Wave Foods Company

Compact Industries, Inc.

Stancodex Pvt. Ltd.

Super Group Ltd.

PT Santos Premium Krimer

Recent Developments:

Coffee Mate and Dr. Pepper, in March 2024, launched a coconut lime creamer for making dirty sodas at home, catering to the Utah-originated trend.

In December 2023, International Delight also launched limited-edition Bridgerton-inspired creamers and iced coffee, including Berries & Crème and English Toffee flavors.

Nestlé's Carnation introduced Sweetened Original and Zero Sugar Original dairy-based coffee creamers in October 2023, emphasizing affordability and quality.

Cultivated Biosciences unveiled a yeast-based fermented fat coffee creamer prototype in December 2023, at a San Francisco event, aiming to revolutionize dairy-free options.

Coffee Creamer Market Segmentation

By Category:

Dairy-based Creamer

Non-dairy Creamer

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder Coffee Creamer

Liquid Coffee Creamer

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Cafes and Cafeteria

Hotels and Restaurants

Others (Offices, etc.)



By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Modern Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Other Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

