2024 APEGA Summit Award Recipients Announced

Edmonton, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) has announced the recipients of this year’s Summit Awards. Nine individuals and one project are being honoured for engineering and geoscience excellence in Alberta.

The annual Summit Awards Gala will take place on Thursday, April 25, in Edmonton and returns to a fully in-person event this year. Tickets for the gala are available for purchase until April 15, and media are invited to attend. More information about the gala, as well as biographies and photos of recipients are available online at apega.ca/summit-awards/gala.



Congratulations to the 2024 APEGA Summit Award recipients:



Centennial Leadership Award

Dr. William (Bill) Rosehart, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Centennial Leadership Award for his work as a professional engineer, professor, and dean of the University of Calgary’s Schulich School of Engineering (Schulich). During Dr. Rosehart’s tenure, Schulich has welcomed a record number of students, enhanced experiential learning, strengthened interdisciplinary and industry collaboration, and supported faculty efforts to secure more funding than ever for pivotal research.



Community Service

Dr. Kerry Black, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Community Service Award for her work with First Nations communities across Canada to build trust and seek solutions to urgent infrastructure issues, including access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation, and housing. An assistant civil engineering professor at the Schulich School of Engineering, Dr. Black has been instrumental in developing the University of Calgary’s Indigenous Strategy.



Early Accomplishment Award

Dr. Kshama Roy, E.I.T., from Calgary, is receiving the Early Accomplishment Award for his research and development on pipeline integrity and his motivation to create a sustainable future, not only in his career but also in his community. Dr. Roy established Northern Crescent’s pipeline integrity team and led the development of eight automated software programs that revolutionized the firm’s pipeline engineering services. He’s also an adjunct civil engineering professor at Memorial University and served as an adjunct professor at the University of Manitoba and a sessional lecturer at the University of Calgary.



Environment and Sustainability Award

Ole Yin, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Environment and Sustainability Award for developing advanced blowdown reduction technologies that have reduced emissions across TC Energy’s North American pipeline network and moved the company closer towards its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.



Excellence in Education Award

Dr. Ahmad Ghasemloonia, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Excellence in Education Award for fostering an immersive, challenging, and inclusive space for Alberta’s future engineers. As academic coordinator of the Schulich School of Engineering’s first-year program, Schulich Studio, he collaborates with a group to deliver courses to 1,000 students.



Frank Spragins Technical Award

Dr. Zengtao Chen, P.Eng., from Edmonton, is receiving the Frank Spragins Technical Award for his groundbreaking research and technical innovations that have positively affected the environment, the economy, and society. A professor in the University of Alberta’s department of mechanical engineering, his achievements across nearly four decades have resulted in improved manufacturing techniques and several new standards and guidelines in modelling simulation and design.



Outstanding Mentor Award

Dean Kmech, P.Eng., from Brooks, is receiving the Outstanding Mentor Award for the immeasurable time and energy he has spent developing the talents of dozens of student interns and new graduates .

Project Achievement Award

The Syantra DX™ Breast Cancer Detection Technology, from Calgary, is receiving the Project Achievement Award for developing a screening test that will improve women’s health care and save lives through the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Research Excellence Award

Dr. Leonid Belostotski, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Research Excellence Award for his breakthrough work with consumer-grade computer chip technology and quantum computing .



Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion Award

Nannette Ho-Covernton, P.Eng., from Calgary, is receiving the Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion Award. As the sustainability lead for Spartan Controls, Ho-Covernton is a liaison to industry, education, innovation, and environmental communities. Through her contributions to advance youth and women in STEM leadership, she has changed the face of Canadian energy to be more inclusive, kind, and innovative .

