Multinational IT Enterprise Chooses Bridgeline’s HawkSearch High-Performance Hosting

WOBURN, Mass., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, announced today an agreement with a leading global information technology company.



The contract, which secures $72 thousand in annual recurring revenue (ARR), will leverage Bridgeline's HawkSearch High-performance Hosting services to enhance the enterprise’s websites across the United States and Asia.

HawkSearch's high-performance hosting services will bolster the enterprise's customer engagement by providing essential stability, security, and scalability to support the businesses ongoing expansion and growth. The upgrade enables dedicated infrastructure for isolating search requests, providing for a higher level of performance and uptime while continuing to leverage underlying components in the shared SaaS environment. This support ensures the IT company's customers can quickly find consumer electronics, related accessories and supplies, as well as specialty services and technical support. This upgrade will enhance the overall product discovery to support their autocomplete and dynamic product recommendations to increase cart sizes and drive continual growth.

The company, which is one of the leading personal computing and consumer electronic manufacturers globally, consistently occupying around 20 percent of the market, relies on Bridgeline for a scalable, reliable online presence.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, "This collaboration with a leading global IT firm highlights our dedication to providing outstanding hosting and software solutions that support our clients' growth. We are committed to offering the essential infrastructure and technology required in today's competitive landscape."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

