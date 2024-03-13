Nexalin Technology Announces Poster Presentation at “State of the Technology Meeting: Neurotrauma Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Assessment”

Event hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s (USAMRDC) Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) Neurotrauma Portfolio and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Attendees included many of the leading thought leaders and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors

HOUSTON, TEXAS, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW), today announced it was selected and provided a poster presentation at the “State of the Technology Meeting: Neurotrauma Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Assessment” on March 12, 2024, which was held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s (USAMRDC) Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) Neurotrauma Portfolio and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), with support of MTEC, hosted the State of the Technology meeting focused on non-invasive neuroassessment tools. The goal of this meeting was to understand the state of the technology to: a) better diagnose traumatic brain injury (TBI) at all levels of the continuum of care, b) understand how to monitor patients already diagnosed with TBI, and c) identify new potential products that could be developed into prototypes for the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of TBI.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology stated, “We were honored to present the latest data validating our Gen-3 Halo Clarity device, a non-invasive cranial electrotherapy stimulator device designed for the treatment of TBI and PTSD, as well as a variety of other indications, including substance use disorder, chronic pain, Alzheimer’s, dementia, concussion, insomnia, depression, anxiety and more. This was an ideal venue for our poster presentation as the conference attendees included many of the leading thought leaders and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors. Notably, both the DoD and BARDA’s concerns continue to grow surrounding TBI, and we’re seeing the US Government significantly invest in new, non-drug therapeutic options to address TBI in support of struggling warfighters and veterans. We could not have been more pleased with the overwhelming response to our presentation and look forward to providing more details on our latest study in an upcoming abstract publication.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative and unique neurostimulation products to combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexilin’s non-invasive products are undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device was recently approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of insomnia and depression. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

