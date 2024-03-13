Lilium and Atlantic Aviation Unite to Electrify Regional Air Mobility Across the U.S.

Lilium and Atlantic Aviation announce they have signed an MOU to electrify existing airport infrastructure and support regional air mobility

Agreement aims to ensure compatibility of current and future vertiports with Lilium Jet

Partnership aims to establish a planned network to support operators of the Lilium Jet

MUNICH, Germany, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has teamed up with Atlantic Aviation , a leading fixed-based operation (FBO) and aviation services provider, to prepare Atlantic’s network of more than 100 FBOs for the Lilium Jet’s regional upcoming air mobility service launch in the United States.

This strategic partnership will work to ensure seamless compatibility between the Lilium Jet and Atlantic's network of aviation assets across North America, enabling Advanced Air Mobility operations at current and future locations. Atlantic operates sites at more than 30 airport locations within Lilium’s planned launch markets in Florida, Southern California, the Northeast corridor, and Texas.

Lilium and Atlantic will focus on infrastructure deployment and operations, with an eye toward passenger experience, at existing and upcoming sites. Strategic planning will revolve around key drivers including aircraft flight paths, charging capabilities, passenger facilities, operations forecasting, and more. This comprehensive approach will ensure Lilium Jet operators have access to strategic points within Atlantic’s network of aviation facilities, working to both optimize the passenger experience and usher in a new era of air travel.

“Our partnership with Atlantic Aviation is a critical step toward realizing our vision for a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed regional travel,” said Sebastien Borel, Lilium’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Atlantic’s extensive presence across major U.S. cities and expertise in ground infrastructure development and premier customer service will be invaluable in establishing a robust network that supports the Lilium Jet throughout the U.S.”

“Atlantic Aviation is eager to work alongside Lilium, a pioneer in the burgeoning eVTOL sector, to construct the necessary infrastructure for their regional air mobility service in the United States,” said John Redcay, Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer at Atlantic. “This collaboration underscores our firm conviction in the transformative potential of eVTOL technology in reshaping regional travel, and we are dedicated to furnishing the technology agnostic infrastructure and assistance required to bring this vision to fruition.”

Lilium’s planned commercialization approach focuses on manufacturing and selling the Lilium Jet to various individuals and companies for private, premium and shuttle operations and thereafter providing aftermarket support and services. This go-to-market strategy will allow for a diverse revenue stream and is predicated on aviation facilities being ready for the Lilium Jet, emphasizing the value of partnering with Atlantic.

Lilium’s strategic collaboration with Atlantic will pave the way for a smooth entry into service of the Lilium Jet that will help usher in a new era of regional air transportation that connects travelers from city-to-city and saves passengers hours in travel time.

This MOU follows several partnerships between Lilium and other providers globally, as well as the commencement of production of the Lilium Jet late last year.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com .

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation offers customers more than 100 fixed base operation (FBO) locations across North America. Atlantic Aviation’s facilities each provide a full suite of critical services to the business aviation sector covering a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, deicing, and ramp space. To learn more, and for a complete list of locations, please visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/ .

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.'s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Lilium Group") proposed business and business model, (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate, (iii) the anticipated timing of the industrialization, commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group's business in phases, (iv) the Lilium Group's partnership and intended work with Atlantic Aviation as described herein, and (v) the expected results of the Lilium Group's business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "estimate," "future," "intend," "may," "on track," "plan," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management's current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time.