Ion Exchange Membrane Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 3.7% - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The market valuation in 2022 for the global ion exchange membrane market was US$ 1.2 billion. The forecasted market valuation of the subject market by 2031 is US$ 1.6 billion. However, this market advancement is at a sluggish CAGR of 3.7%. This market growth is subjected to various uplifting forces, but different hindrances affect the substantial growth of the market.

The industrial gas processing sector has been expanding exponentially, which adds significant value to the market dynamics of the subject market. Water is heavily used in different processes in the industry, so purification is necessary. This creates a surge in the subject market.

With the enhancement in the R&D related to ion exchange membrane technology, an energy-efficient approach could be adopted. This helps several sectors. Consequently, more demand is generated for permeable membranes. Due to this, a positive market force is generated in the market under consideration.

Various countries have been facing water shortage issues. Most of them have been short of natural water resources suitable for drinking. Consequently, desalination of seawater has become mandatory. This drives the ion exchange membrane market significantly, as it can purify and desaline the seawater.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global ion exchange membrane market is segmented based on the charge of ions, the material of the membrane, its structure, and its uses. Positive charge accumulation can be obtained in the cation exchange membrane. However, the effect obtained by the membrane proves to be reversible.

Further, hydrocarbon membrane is a key market segment for the subject market, as it provides a high proton conductivity. The main application of the market segment could be seen from the perspective of the process of water electrolysis.

The homogenous membrane market segment applies in the extracorporeal life support. It allows water plants to treat the sewage water with better efficiency.

The chromatographic separation is the market segment of the subject market based on applying the ion exchange membrane. The membrane type can make the artificial separation of proteins and enzymes possible.

Regional Profile

The highest demand for portable water is observed in the Asia Pacific region. Also, contamination of water resources observed due to the rise in population in China and India fuels the requirement for ion exchange membranes. Considering these factors, Asia Pacific has been the market leader.

Additionally, North America is a crucial contributor to the subject market due to its efficient production of related goods. Similarly, Europe has also been a significant contributor to the market.

Apart from these regions, the Middle East, Africa, and South America contribute to the market's growth.

Key Developments in the Ion Exchange Membrane Market

In May 2023, Chemours Company announced a joint venture with BWT FUMATECH Mobility GmbH. With the help of this strategic move, the said organization could create significant progress within the market.

In May 2023, DuPont acquired Spectrum Plastics Group. This helped the organization gain a significant position within the market by diversifying its product portfolio.

In December 2023, to gain a significant competitive edge through anion exchange manufacturing, Asahi Kasei invested in Ionomr Innovations Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Various key players have been promoting their products and services within a fiercely competitive landscape of the global ion exchange membrane market.

DuPont is one of these organizations known for a wide range of fabrics and fibers along with several packaging materials.

Dow produces various plastic additives, resins, and foam control agents. It diversifies its product portfolio by entering the specialty polymers market. The organization is also known for the production of elastomers and plastomers.

Lanxess AG is known for the production of various catalysts. Furthermore, it produces ion exchange resins, emulsifiers, iron oxide absorbers, etc.

Key Players

DuPont

Dow

Lanxess AG

3M

SUEZ Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ion Exchange Ltd.

The Chemours Company

Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

FUMATECH BWT GmbH

Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

AGC Chemicals Americas

ASTOM Corporation

ResinTech Inc.

Market Segmentation

Charge

Cation Exchange Membrane

Anion Exchange Membrane

Amphoteric Ion Exchange Membrane

Bipolar Ion Exchange Membrane

Mosaic Ion Exchange Membrane

Material

Hydrocarbon Membrane

Perfluorocarbon Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Composite Membrane

Partially Halogenated Membrane

Structure

Homogenous Membrane

Heterogeneous Membrane

Application

Electrodialysis

Electrolysis

Chromatographic Separation

Desalination

Wastewater Treatment

Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

