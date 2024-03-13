EXL named a Leader for two categories in ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services Study

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Leader for both Payer Digital Transformation Services and Healthcare Platform Implementation Services in the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2023 report.



The 2023 report marks the third consecutive time that EXL has earned the Leader designation for Payer Digital Transformation Services.

The new category, Healthcare Platform Implementation Services, reflects the industry’s focus on integrating consulting, advisory services, ecosystem partnerships, solutions, and delivery capabilities with healthcare expertise.

“Digital transformation remains a top priority as the healthcare landscape evolves,” said Anita Mahon, executive vice president and global head of healthcare at EXL. “We continue to bolster our capabilities to enhance efficiency, accessibility and quality outcomes for our clients’ members and patients. The emergence of generative AI enables us to support their goals for better access and administrative efficiency, consumer-driven experiences, stronger compliance, risk and cost management. We’re thrilled to earn two Leader designations this year and look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

ISG Provider Lens™ is a practitioner-led service provider comparison powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s Research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing, and customer interviews.

“As emerging technologies have unlocked thrilling new capabilities in the healthcare space, payers have the power to improve their processes like never before,” said Rohan Sinha, principal analyst of the ISG Provider Lens™ Healthcare Digital Services 2023 report. “EXL is among those leading the charge on this effort, as their continued innovation has empowered all stakeholders to improve efficiency in utilization management, case management, and population health.”

To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

