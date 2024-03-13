Revolutionizing Crop Protection: Exploring the Growth Potential of the Seed Treatment Market

Chicago, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Treatment Market Forecast

The seed treatment market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of products and services related to treating seeds before planting. This market encompasses a wide range of seed treatment products, including chemical pesticides, fungicides, biological agents, and other treatments designed to enhance seed performance and protect against pests, diseases, and environmental stressors.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, the global seed treatment market size is expected to reach US$9.2 billion by 2027. The global market was estimated at US$ 6.1 billion in 2022.

Key components of the seed treatment market include:

Seed Treatment Products: This category includes chemical pesticides, fungicides, insecticides, biological agents (such as beneficial microbes), and other treatments applied to seeds to protect them from pests and diseases or to enhance their performance.

Seed Treatment Equipment: Specialized equipment is used to apply seed treatments uniformly and efficiently. This equipment may include seed treatment machines, coating equipment, and other machinery necessary for the seed treatment process.

Seed Treatment Services: Seed treatment companies may also offer services such as custom seed treatment application, consulting on seed treatment practices, and technical support to farmers and agricultural professionals.

Market Players: The seed treatment market includes a variety of stakeholders, including seed companies, agrochemical manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers.

Regulatory Environment: The seed treatment market operates within regulatory frameworks governing the use of pesticides, fungicides, and other agrochemicals. Compliance with these regulations is essential for market participants to ensure the safety and efficacy of seed treatment products.

Seed Treatment Market Trends

Growing Demand for Seed Enhancement: There is increasing demand for seed enhancement techniques and technologies aimed at improving seed germination, seedling growth, and overall crop yield and quality. This includes the development of new products such as biofertilizers and crop protection chemicals.

Expansion of Seed Dressing Practices: Seed dressing, particularly in the form of dry or liquid formulations, is gaining popularity as a cost-effective method for treating seeds. This practice is prevalent in regions like the Asia Pacific, where farmers use locally available materials such as neem leaves and seeds for seed dressing.

Customized Seed Treatment Formulations: Key players in the market are focusing on offering customized seed treatment formulations through localized seed treating centers. This allows for tailored solutions to meet specific regional and crop requirements.

Rise in Liquid Solution Formulations: Liquid solution formulations are witnessing increased adoption due to their effectiveness in seed protection and nutrient application. This method ensures proper coating and absorption, leading to improved seed treatment efficiency.

Focus on Sustainable Practices: There is a growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices, leading to increased interest in biological seed treatments and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical treatments. This trend aligns with global efforts towards agricultural sustainability and reduced environmental impact.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in seed treatment technology are driving innovation in the market. This includes the development of precision application equipment and digital solutions for monitoring and optimizing seed treatment processes.

The seed dressing segment by application technique is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of the seed treatment market over the forecast period.

The seed is dressed in a dry formulation or often is wet treated with a slurry or liquid formulation. Earthen pots which are extremely cost effective are used for mixing pesticides with a seed or seeds and can be spread on a polythene sheet wherein the required quantity of chemicals can be sprinkled on a seed lot and mixed mechanically by farmers. Research studies have revealed that leaves and seeds of the neem (Azardirachata indica), custard apple (Annona squamosa), and aloe vera (Aloe Vera L.) sap are used as seed-dressing alternatives. Seed dressing has been a normal practice in the Asia Pacific region due to its low application costs. Key players are focusing on offering customized seed dressing formulations through localized seed treatment centers.

The liquid solution segment by formulation is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of the seed treatment market over the forecast period.

Formulations have a significant impact on the survival of microbials during the process of product elaboration, storage, and application. The growth of microrganisms depends in various physical and chemical properties of the seed treatment formulations used. The liquid solution, also known as ‘quick wet’ method, is used mainly for seed protection. For instance, fungicides can be applied to the seed and mixed well ensures proper coating of the solution. The free-flowing liquid solution then penetrates the seed coat, instead of sitting on the surface. This method can be used for fertilizer and nutritents such as trace elements. As there is high absorption rate, less of the product is required to be applied on the seeds.

Regional Analysis of Seed Treatment Market

Asia Pacific seed treatment market is projected to grow with highest CAGR due to the growing agriculture industry in China and Japan. Demand for seed treatment has been growing in this region, due to global players increasing their investments of business lines in agricultural inputs to exclusively meet the demand of crop growers to attain export quality. Additionally, the regulations for seed treatment are favorable in this region. China is estimated to account for the largest share in the Asia Pacific seed treatment market.

Seed Treatment Market Share

Key players in this market include Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd. (India), Bayer AG (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), ADAMA Ltd. (Israel), Eastman Chemicals Ltd. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Certis Europe (Netherlands), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Rizobacter (Argentina), Bioworks Inc. (US), Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (US). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships. The seed treatment companies have a strong presence in North America, Europe, and South America. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

