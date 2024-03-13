Purebase promotes Joe Thomas to advisory board chairman

IONE, CA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a natural resource development company headquartered in Ione, California, announces the appointment of Joseph Thomas as chairman of its advisory board, in addition to his services as a consultant to Purebase. Purebase’s executive leadership has carefully sought out leading science experts whose work is in alignment with our product development efforts focusing on supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs).



Mr. Thomas has over 30 years of experience with cementitious materials, focusing on SCMs, natural pozzolans, blended cements, lightweight cements, ultrafine cementitious grouts, lightweight aggregates, and the remediation of non-spec waste products, which have cementitious value.

Since 2013, Mr. Thomas has been the owner of Magmatics, Inc., a consulting firm focused on pozzolanic and cementitious materials product development, oil field cementing, concrete mix design, and concrete admixtures. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Research & Development at Hess Pumice Products, a pumice mining and processing company where he helped develop their various natural pozzolan products and helped to establish their marketing/sales footprint in Asia and Europe, as well as across North America. Mr. Thomas graduated from the University of Idaho (Moscow) with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1982. He is currently the Executive Director of the Natural Pozzolan Association (NPA), the Chair of the American Concrete Institute’s (ACI) 240 Pozzolan Committee and serves as the Natural Pozzolan Task Group Chair at the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). He is responsible for 9 patents related to pozzolans and remediated SCMs in the cementitious materials industry.

“The rapid development of high-performance, pozzolanic, supplementary cementitious materials are the preeminent focus of research in the cement & concrete industries today,” Joe Thomas stated. “Only with sustainable, low-carbon cement replacements can the concrete industry drastically lower its significant carbon footprint, and importantly, increase the durability of concrete at the same time; a win-win opportunity for the industry and for the built environment. Repurposing Purebase’s significant legacy mining-waste assets into high-value SCMs is a no-brainer.”

“Joe Thomas stands as a vitally important consultant and innovator in Purebase’s line of work as we continue moving forward with our product development in the SCM market,” states Purebase CEO, Scott Dockter. “Having the very unique background that Mr. Thomas holds in this industry, I believe his position as chairman of our advisory board will accelerate the progress of our company’s developments as we aim to be a solution provider to climate issues.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a California-based company that is dedicated to providing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing climate challenges we face today. Our goal is to assist in global efforts of mitigating harmful carbon dioxide emissions by seeking out lower-carbon alternatives.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

