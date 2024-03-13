Varonis to Kick Off 2024 Global Customer Connect! Event Series

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, will kick off Connect! 2024, the company's annual customer event series. The events begin in March and will be held in 20 cities across North America and Europe.



Varonis Connect! events provide a mix of educational sessions, insights to help customers harness the benefits of Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform, and networking for security and risk executives and professionals. The events are held at premium venues, which provide an elevated experience for attendees.

"We're delighted to kick off the 2024 Connect! event season and look forward to seeing many of our customers in person for learning and networking, with a few fun surprises along the way," said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. "Connect! offers customers a firsthand look at what's to come for Varonis and provides an opportunity to share best practices for tackling data security challenges."

Varonis customers can learn more and receive an invitation to attend a Connect! 2024 event by contacting their Varonis team or visiting https://connecthub.varonis.com/.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

