The Boston Beer Company Launches Latest Innovation: Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka; Gives One Lucky Fan the Chance To “Cruise the Sun” During Upcoming Solar Eclipse from a Hot Air Balloon

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your new favorite drink is finally here. Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka, the brand-new spirits-based hard iced tea innovation from The Boston Beer Company, is made with real iced tea, real vodka and really delicious flavor for a sip that’s so smooth you can’t help but go back for more.

Sun Cruiser is refreshing and easy to drink with 4.5% ABV, just 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar per 12oz. serving. Even better, Sun Cruiser has no bubbles, which makes it the perfect drink for sipping all day long. Available in Classic Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Raspberry, and Peach, Sun Cruiser’s got a flavor for the whole crew.

Perfect for outdoor hanging with friends, Sun Cruiser is rolling out now across 17 markets, with national distribution coming later this year. Available in four-packs in Classic Iced Tea and Lemonade + Iced Tea, plus an eight-pack Variety Pack with each flavor, Sun Cruiser is hitting shelves now across New England, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia (including Washington, D.C.), Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Atlanta and Southern California.

“The hard iced tea and ready-to-drink space is on fire – seeing continued double-digit growth this year¹ – so we’re excited to introduce Sun Cruiser to those looking for smooth, easy refreshment that’ll let the good times cruise,” said senior brand director, Erica Taylor. “And there’s no better way to celebrate our rollout than by popping up in the sky for the sun’s biggest moment this year: the solar eclipse. A chance to “cruise the sun,” we’ll bring new fans to new heights for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Enter To Win: Cruise The Sun with Sun Cruiser

Hot air balloons are one of the world’s oldest and most beloved outdoor adventures, and to celebrate the launch of Sun Cruiser this spring, the brand is riding high with a once-in-a-lifetime journey for one lucky drinker. Timed to the solar eclipse on April 8, Sun Cruiser will bring one lucky fan and a guest up, up and away in a Sun Cruiser hot air balloon to view the solar eclipse along the path of totality (where the moon will completely block the sun for a few minutes that afternoon!). Sun Cruiser fans can cruise by the sun’s impressive show for an adventure unlike any other.

Beginning today, fans can throw their hats in the ring for a chance to Cruise the Sun with Sun Cruiser.

Here’s how to get in on the fun:

Head over to CruiseTheSun.com to enter for a chance to win.

The winner and their guest will head to Columbus, Ohio for the ultimate eclipse viewing experience, with all travel and accommodation on us.

We’ll be in touch with the lucky winner by April 1.

To enter, fans must be a U.S. resident and 21+. Check out full rules here.

Looking to pick up a pack of Sun Cruiser today? We like how you think! Check out Sun Cruiser in your neighborhood at drinksuncruiser.com/find .

About Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka:

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is made with real brewed tea and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At 4.5% ABV and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

¹Circana MULO + C YTD WE 2/11/24

