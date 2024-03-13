VelocityEHS Elevates Education and Expertise in EHS & ESG at Accelerate 2024

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, announced today the dates for its annual user conference, Accelerate 2024. Scheduled in Austin, Texas, from May 7 to 9, 2024, this year’s event brings together a diverse community of software users from across the globe to engage with VelocityEHS thought leaders, industry experts, and a lineup of esteemed partners, including the event’s diamond sponsor, J.S. Held.



Accelerate 2024 offers invaluable learning experiences, networking opportunities, and exchange of best practices through more than 25 educational and hands-on workshops, continuing education unit (CEU) sessions, panel discussions, and product demonstrations. The agenda is designed to help attendees maximize their use of VelocityEHS solutions. Curated around these four engaging tracks, attendees can tailor their schedules to meet their specific interests:

Safety

Sustainability

Resilience

Strategic Gamechangers

“The VelocityEHS community includes an incredible number of industry leaders, with a wide range of expertise, perspectives, and thought leadership on ways to meet today’s most complex EHS and ESG challenges,” said Matt Airhart, CEO, VelocityEHS. “Joining Accelerate 2024 is an investment in technology and innovation, an investment in one’s personal growth as an EHS leader, and most importantly, for attendees, a commitment to sustainability and the welfare of the people and communities they serve.”

Preview of the three-day conference:

Day One: The conference begins with general sessions and workshops in the afternoon, highlighted by a candid opening panel discussion titled “Meet the VelocityEHS Executives” featuring key members of the VelocityEHS leadership team. The day concludes with a welcome reception in the Partner Exposition Hall, where VelocityEHS partners will showcase a wide range of solutions and services. Confirmed partners include:

Day Two: The morning starts with breakfast alongside VelocityEHS partners in the exposition hall, followed by two main stage sessions: “Shedding Light on the VelocityEHS Product Roadmap” and “Partner Spotlights” featuring J.S. Held, Fit For Work, and WSP. In the afternoon, participants will be able to attend breakouts, roundtables, and workshops. The day concludes with an after-hours party at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden.

Day Three: Attendees will be inspired in the morning keynote session “Unseen Unity,” featuring Paralympian partners in Track & Field for Team USA, Lex Gillette and Jerome Avery. Gillette is a 5-time Paralympian and 4-time World Champion as a visually impaired Para Track & Field athlete, while Avery is a 4-time Paralympic and 3-time World Champion Guide Runner. The day offers the option to attend additional general sessions. View the event page for more details and to register.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing:

ESG

Safety

Ergonomics

Control of Work

Chemical Management

Operational Risk

Environmental Compliance



The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2023 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

