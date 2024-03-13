DP World Boosts Freight Forwarding Network with Americas Expansion

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces that it is expanding its freight forwarding operations across the Americas as part of its global strategy to build a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain network.

Within the last eight months, DP World has opened 100 new freight forwarding offices across six continents, including 15 new offices strategically positioned across the Americas.

The company has solidified its presence in the United States by establishing offices in major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, El Paso (Texas), Laredo (Texas), Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, California’s Bay Area, and Los Angeles through the acquisition of CFR Rinkens.

In Latin America, new branches in Panama City (Panama) and Bogota (Colombia) complement DP World's existing operations in Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Suriname.

By mid-2024, the company plans to open additional offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Itajai, Brazil, and in Mexico to support the nearshoring investments in that country.

Expanding its freight forwarding offerings will enable DP World to deploy its “toolbox” of owned global assets made up of ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail, and shipping services to help enhance visibility, control, resilience, and efficiency across the industry.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding at DP World Americas, highlights the strategic intent behind the expansion: “Our growth across the Americas underscores DP World's dedication to our customers and the critical role the Americas play in our global strategy. We're not merely opening freight forwarding offices; we're building a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain network that bolsters our capabilities and empowers businesses across the continent and beyond.”

DP World’s strategy behind the selection of new branch locations focuses on expanding the company’s geographical reach while also integrating cutting-edge technology and digitalization into its traditional product offerings. The growing service currently spans order and origin management, port handling and freight management for ocean and air, and at-destination services such as customs, drayage, logistics, last-mile delivery, deconsolidation, and bonded warehousing services.

The freight forwarding growth initiative represents a key step in the company’s efforts to build an integrated end-to-end logistics ecosystem that bridges the gap from factory floor to customer door.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

