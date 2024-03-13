Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 Super-Midsize Helicopter Lands at Palm Beach International Boat Show

Cleveland, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a leading luxury private aviation company, invites yachting fans to tour its Sikorsky S-76 super-midsize helicopter at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, one of the most prestigious yacht shows in the country. Attendees of the boat show will be able to board the posh helicopter throughout the event, being held March 21-24, 2024. The helicopter will be perched between Dock D and Dock E near the Worth Avenue Yachts display.

“Yachting and private aviation are a perfect duo, and the Palm Beach International Boat Show provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our helicopters to a clientele that appreciates finely appointed cabins, dedicated crews and travel not limited by airport runways” said Eli Flint, president of Flexjet’s helicopter division. “Demand for our helicopter service in Florida and the Bahamas is surging, and this event allows us to engage with people who want to learn more about the unique capabilities we provide.”

Flexjet’s private helicopter service goes beyond anything currently in operation. The division offers first and last-mile transportation, providing exceptional ‘door-to-destination’ convenience. The on-demand private helicopter service is available in South Florida, New York, New England and also the U.K.

Flexjet helicopters are complimentary to the company’s aircraft Owners for a limited number of airport transfers within service areas. In addition, aircraft Owners can use their fractional shares, at a favorable interchange rate, to fly additional helicopter trips.

These Sikorsky S-76 helicopters each boast stunning interiors, generous seating, sumptuous comfort, expansive luggage capacity, minimal noise and panoramic views. Safety is paramount with Flexjet’s S-76s, which feature multiple redundancy measures including two certified pilots, dual autopilots, two engines, a four-blade rotor system and emergency floatation gear built into the helicopter. Furthermore, since Flexjet owns and operates the helicopter fleet, it exercises a level of quality and control in scheduling, staffing and maintenance that no other private jet firm can offer.

In addition to reaching a yacht or simply taking a 30-minute hop across the state from Palm Beach to Naples, Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76s are often used as last-mile transportation from an airport to outdoor concerts, golf courses, polo fields and auto race infields. For example, travelers can hop from Miami to Nassau or Fort Lauderdale to Palm Beach in Flexjet helicopters. They can also fly from Florida directly to the Baker’s Bay Club’s members-only helipad, which was recently surveyed and approved by Flexjet’s helicopters’ operations team during a visit to Great Guana Cay.

The company is continuing to add helipad access to Flexjet’s network to get people closer to their final destination. Most recently, Flexjet acquired helicopter access to the helipad of the Warren Henry Auto Group Parking Garage in North Miami.

With a maximum travel range of 300 nautical miles or 2 hours and 30 minutes of flight time, Flexjet’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopters are ideal for over-water flights from Florida to the Keys or The Bahamas’ Islands and Cays. Flexjet received certification from the Bahamian Government to fly from Florida to The Bahamas in 2023, and Flexjet recently received permission to use the helipad on Rockwell Island, a luxury mixed-use resort on the island of North Bimini in The Bahamas – a trip that will take approximately 25 minutes from Miami.

To celebrate the expansion of Flexjet’s private helicopter access to the Bahamas, Flexjet and the Ministries of Aviation and Tourism of the Bahamas will co-host a private party for Flexjet aircraft Owners during the boat show.

"We are thrilled to be at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, displaying this superior helicopter fleet and demonstrating why Flexjet is the number one choice to reach your final destination throughout Florida and The Bahamas,” added Flint.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet™, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

