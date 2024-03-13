James Satterwhite, CEO of Advanced Glazings, Ltd., to Speak at BuildGreen Atlantic 2024 Conference

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Advanced Glazings, LTD., the North American leader in state-of-the-industry daylighting solutions Solera® and SoleraWall® which promote wellness, productivity, and greater enjoyment for building occupants, today announces its CEO James Satterwhite will give a presentation at this year’s BuildGreen Atlantic conference, March 27th in Halifax, Nova Scotia, at 4:10PM Atlantic, in Room 103.

BuildGreen Atlantic, Presented by Ashrae Halifax Chapter, is a conference, tradeshow and networking event that advances the design, construction, and operation of greener buildings in Atlantic Canada, and will be held in Halifax on March 26 & 27, 2024.

The 26th will offer pre-conference workshops and building tours of local high-performance facilities and will wrap up with an opening reception for delegates, sponsors, speakers, and guests. The 27th focuses on the conference and tradeshow at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Both days will attract the green building sector, including building owners, architects, engineers, designers, materials manufacturers, trade professionals, policymakers, and students. The conference content is relevant to residential and ICI sectors and will highlight new construction and retrofits.

James Satterwhite is a visionary leader with over 36 years of industry experience. As the CEO of Advanced Glazings, Ltd., (“AGL”), he has been instrumental in driving domestic and international growth for the company’s groundbreaking glazing units branded as Solera® and SoleraWall®. His expertise extends to senior management, market building, and global business development.

In his presentation titled, “Reinventing The All-Glass Façade Within ASHRAE 90.1 Constraints,” Satterwhite will address the critical intersection of energy codes, natural light, community vibrancy, and occupant well-being. As buildings become more energy-efficient, the challenge lies in maintaining connections to the outside world and being cognizant of how our building designs impact our communities. Satterwhite will explore how a thoughtful combination of opaque elements and transparent glass, along with highly insulating translucent light-diffusing materials, can achieve both objectives. Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in façade design, backed by daylight and energy modeling.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from a true industry pioneer. James Satterwhite’s presentation promises to inspire architects, builders, and sustainability enthusiasts alike, to “Win the War on Dull Buildings.”

About Advanced Glazings Ltd

Great buildings need a connection to the outdoors, one that is only achieved through the use of glass. At Advanced Glazings Ltd, we understand that making that connection is challenging. Our Solera® line of highly insulating light diffusing glass and decades of combined experience in daylight design make it easy for you to create buildings that are stunning and will 'wow' everyone who enters.

About BuildGreen Atlantic

BuildGreen Atlantic is an annual conference dedicated to promoting sustainable building practices, fostering innovation, and connecting industry professionals. With a focus on environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and human-centric design, the conference brings together thought leaders, practitioners, and decision-makers to shape the future of green construction.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704-942-1557

AdvancedGlazings@PhillComm.Global