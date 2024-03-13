Gordon Brothers Offering for Sale by Private Treaty SmileDirectClub’s Former Assets & Inventory

Boston, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering for sale by private treaty SmileDirectClub’s former assets and inventory on behalf of the debtor-in-possession lender.

Offers are due by April 1 for the clear aligner production lines, 3D printers and support assets from the 125,000-square-foot production facility in Antioch, Tennessee that include but are not limited to the following:

7 Gen2 automated FlexLink clear aligner production lines (2019-2020)

1 Gen2 automated FlexLink retainer line (2019)

9 Gen1 clear aligner production lines (2017-2019)

2 Eclipse Automation arch robotic sorting cells (2019)

675 iTero Element oral scanners

State-of-the-art research and development and 3D printing laboratory

Hewlett-Packard 3D printers

Additionally, $1.9 million in spare parts and $10 million in dental supply inventory are available for sale.

“This final sale presents an excellent opportunity for buyers to purchase a complete turnkey clear aligner production facility and equipment either in place or piecemeal,” said Scott Ribeiro, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “As active partners with specialized expertise, our goal is to maximize the realizable value of assets after the company made the difficult decision to cease operations in December.”

For a full listing of the available assets and inventory, please visit Gordon Brothers’ website.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.





