The Wall Street Journal Launches Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Council

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal has expanded its suite of leadership networks with the launch of a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Council . This exclusive, invitation-only international community will convene and connect the world’s most influential compliance leaders to discuss the issues shaping the increasingly complex risk landscape.



Representing a range of businesses and industries, founding members of the WSJ CCO Council include:

Amanda Archibald, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Equinor ASA

Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Equinor ASA Cecile Alibert, Chief Compliance Officer, DB Schenker

Chief Compliance Officer, DB Schenker Cindy Moehring, Founder, Executive Chair, Business Integrity Leadership Initiative, University of Arkansas, board member, former US Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Walmart

Founder, Executive Chair, Business Integrity Leadership Initiative, University of Arkansas, board member, former US Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Walmart Dr. Manuel Liatowitsch, Group General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Ringier AG

Group General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Ringier AG Imogen Haddon, Chief Compliance Officer, News Corp

Chief Compliance Officer, News Corp Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Head of Compliance, Palantir Technologies, Inc.

Head of Compliance, Palantir Technologies, Inc. Liz Atlee, SVP, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, CBRE

SVP, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, CBRE Martin Åberg, Chief Compliance Officer, Assa Abloy

Chief Compliance Officer, Assa Abloy Matt Miner, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Walmart Inc.

Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Walmart Inc. Nancy Grygiel, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Compliance and Business Ethics and Chief Compliance Officer, Amgen, Inc.

Members will have access to trusted content, networking experiences, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and a robust calendar of global events, including the inaugural CCO Council Summit taking place on May 2, 2024, in London.

“In a landscape marked by intensifying geopolitical tensions, expansive sanctions, data privacy and sustainability regulations and the rapid emergence of new technologies, compliance leaders today are grappling with ever-evolving challenges,” said Mae Cheng executive vice president and general manager, leadership products and services at Dow Jones. “The introduction of this new leadership community recognizes the growing importance of the Chief Compliance Officer role, creating a place for members to exchange ideas, forge new connections and prepare for new and emerging risks.”

“Dow Jones has a long legacy of providing essential information, tools and expertise to the global compliance community,” said Joel Lange, executive vice president and general manager, Dow Jones Risk & Research. “The CCO Council expands on that mission, by bringing together business leaders and decision makers to identify and assess the challenges and opportunities on some of the world’s most pressing matters.”

The WSJ CCO Council is led by Nicholas Elliott, head of communities at Dow Jones Risk & Research, who previously served as the founding editor of the WSJ Risk & Compliance Journal, a news product and daily newsletter for compliance professionals. It joins the Journal’s successful existing C-Suite executive memberships: the CEO Council, CFO Network, CIO Network and CMO Network. To learn more, please visit: ccocouncil.wsj.com .

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcast and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. and world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).