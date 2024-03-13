Stitch Fix Announces Appointment of Lillian Reaume as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced today that Lillian Reaume has joined the company as its Chief People Officer.



In this role, Reaume will be responsible for all people-related functions including talent management, leadership development, DEI, compensation and benefits, and employee experience. She reports to Matt Baer, CEO of Stitch Fix.

“Lillian is a customer-centric and progressive HR leader with a proven track record of helping companies leverage their unique DNA to foster a high-performance culture,” said Baer. “Her deep expertise in enabling teams to drive business outcomes during times of change will be critical as we advance our transformation efforts.”

Reaume joins Stitch Fix from Rubrik, a leading cybersecurity company, where she served as Chief People Officer. Prior to Stitch Fix, she held several HR leadership roles at Amazon, including Head of HR for the Alexa organization. Previously, she held leadership positions at BlackBerry and Ford Motor Company.

“I am energized to be joining Stitch Fix at such a pivotal moment, as we build upon our heritage of innovation and drive forward our transformation,” said Reaume. “I look forward to partnering with the team to foster a culture that will advance the company’s efforts to create an easier and more enjoyable way for people to shop for clothing and accessories.”

Lillian joins a bench of experienced leaders, including executives who have recently joined Stitch Fix. Chief Product and Technology Officer Tony Bacos joined the company in November of last year after serving as Chief Digital Officer at Frontdoor and Chief Product and Technology Officer at Amazon Fashion. Danit Marquardt, Vice President of Communications, joined the executive leadership team in December after serving as Chief Communications Officer at Serta Simmons Bedding and Vice President of Corporate Communications at Mattel.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com .