Mini PCs Market to Reach $33 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Mini PCs Market by Component (Processor, Memory, Storage, GPU, and Others), Application (Home Entertainment, Gaming, Digital Signage, Industrial Automation, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Corporate, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global mini PCs market was valued at $21.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $33 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global mini PCs industry include the rise in remote work and digital transformation paired with the growth in use of digital signage solutions. Moreover, a rise in technological advancements is expected to drive the market opportunity. However, higher costs compared to standard desktops and laptops are acting as a prime barrier to early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, the expansion of smart home ecosystems is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the mini PCs market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $21.1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $33 Billion CAGR 4.5% Segments Covered Component, Application, Industry Vertical, And Region Drivers Growth In Demand For Portable And Compact Computing Devices Increase In Adoption Of Digital Signage Solutions Opportunity Technological Advancements In Mini PCs Restraint Growth In Competition From Other Small Computing Devices

The processor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



On the basis of component, the processor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Mini PCs industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the GPU segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The home entertainment segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the home entertainment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mini PCs market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing popularity of streaming services, gaming, and multimedia content, there has been a rise in demand for home theater systems. Mini PCs serve as compact and powerful computing devices that can support high-definition video playback, gaming, and multimedia streaming, making them an essential component of home entertainment setups. However, the digital signage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13152

The consumer electronics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Mini PCs market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment benefits from the increasing demand for compact and portable computing devices that offer high performance and versatility. Mini PCs are preferred by consumers who require computing power in a small form factor for tasks such as web browsing, multimedia streaming, gaming, and productivity applications. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the Mini PCs market revenue, owing to the presence of top leading technology companies in this region that continually invest in research and development to introduce advanced computing solutions, including mini-PCs. Furthermore, North America has a large consumer base with a high demand for computing devices for various purposes, including productivity, entertainment, gaming, and home automation. Mini PCs offer a compact and versatile computing solution that meets the needs of consumers looking for space-saving and energy-efficient alternatives to traditional desktop computers. As a result, North America often sees early adoption of new technologies and products, thereby driving the demand for mini PCs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Industry Development

February 2, 2024: Security meets power! HP launched the EliteDesk Mini G9 series with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and robust security features, making them ideal for businesses focused on data protection and performance.

February 7, 2024: Intel announced the NUC 13 Extreme "Beast Canyon" Mini PC, with 13th Gen Core processors and dedicated graphics, perfect for demanding tasks such as gaming and content creation.

January 3, 2024: Get smart with the new NUC 13 series! Intel unveiled its latest lineup of Mini PCs equipped with 13th Gen Core processors for improved performance and AI enhancements, making them ideal for everyday tasks and productivity workflows.

Leading Market Players: -

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Elitegroup Computer Systems Co., Ltd.

ASRock Inc.

Hasee Computer Co., Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Mini PCs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mini PCs market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing mini PCs market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and mini PCs manufacturer to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mini PCs market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global mini PCs market size by country.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mini PCs market trends, mini PCs manufacturer, mini PCs market statistics, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Mini PCs Market Key Segments:

By Application

Home Entertainment

Gaming

Digital Signage

Industrial Automation

Others

By Component



Processor

Memory

Storage

GPU

Others

By Industry Vertical



Consumer Electronics

Corporate

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, and Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

