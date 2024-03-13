Global Lateral Flow Assay Component Market Primed to Surpass US$ 558.0 Million by 2034, Driven by 4.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lateral flow assay component market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 373.1 million in 2024, driven by integration with renewable energy systems. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 558.0 million by 2034.



The rising demand for rapid and cost-effective diagnostic solutions in veterinary healthcare, including for the detection of infectious diseases and monitoring animal health, presents opportunities for the expansion of lateral flow assay components into the veterinary diagnostics market.

Request a Sample of this Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19212

Regulatory initiatives and approvals for lateral flow assay components, ensuring their reliability, accuracy, and safety, are boosting market confidence and driving adoption across various healthcare settings.

Advances in biomarker discovery and the identification of novel disease markers are driving the development of specialized lateral flow assay components for the detection of specific biomolecules, enabling personalized medicine and targeted therapeutic interventions.

The increasing focus on environmental monitoring, food safety, and quality control is driving the adoption of lateral flow assay components for the detection of contaminants, pathogens, and toxins in environmental samples and food products.

Integration of nanotechnology in lateral flow assays enables enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and multiplexing capabilities, driving the development of next-generation assay components for a wide range of diagnostic applications.

Increasing demand for customizable and personalized lateral flow assay components tailored to specific diseases, target analytes, and end-user requirements is driving innovation and differentiation among manufacturers and suppliers in the market.

Integration of lateral flow assay components with lab-on-a-chip technology enables miniaturization, automation, and multiplexing of diagnostic assays, offering advantages in sample throughput, efficiency, and scalability for point-of-care and laboratory testing applications.

“The integration of lateral flow assays with smartphone technology for result interpretation, data analysis, and remote monitoring is enhancing the accessibility and usability of these assays, particularly in resource-constrained settings and for telemedicine applications,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Lateral Flow Assay Component Market Study

The global lateral flow assay component market was valued at US$ 354.7 million in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

through 2034. By product type, the pads segment accounts for a CAGR of 3.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The market in Korea is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of technique, the sandwich assays segment accounts for a CAGR of 3.8% through 2034.

Buy this Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19212

Competitive Landscape from the Lateral Flow Assay Component Market:

The Top Key Companies Profiled from the Market:

Merck KGaA Danaher Corporation Sartorius Stedim Biotech Abbott Advanced Microdevice Pvt. Ltd Ahlstrom-Munksjö Nupore Filtration DCN Diagnostics Ballya Bio PerkinElmer Inc.

Company Portfolio

Fujirebio Diagnostics specializes in the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostics, including lateral flow assay components and kits for clinical and research applications. The focus on product innovation and customer-centric solutions strengthens its competitive edge in the market.

Abcam is a leading provider of high-quality antibodies, proteins, and reagents for life science research and diagnostics. The extensive product portfolio includes antibodies and conjugates used in lateral flow assays, catering to the diverse needs of researchers and diagnostic laboratories worldwide.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global lateral flow assay component market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the lateral flow assay component market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (pads, membranes, lateral flow test stripes and readers, others), technique (sandwich assays, multiplex detection assays, competitive assays), application (clinical testing, food safety and environment testing, drug development and quality testing, others), and end-user (medical device manufacturing companies, medical device contract manufacturing companies, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Click Here to Request Methodology! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19212

Segmentation Analysis of the Lateral Flow Assay Component Market

By Product Type:

Pads

Membranes

Lateral Flow Test Stripes and Readers

Others

By Technique:

Sandwich Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Competitive Assays



By Application:

Clinical Testing

Food Safety and Environment Testing

Drug Development and Quality Testing

Others

By End User:

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at the Latest Report from the Lateral Flow Assay Component Market:



Lateral Flow Assays Market size is projected to be valued at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.9 billion by 2033. The sales of lateral flow assay are expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The Endoscopy Visualization Components Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2032. share due to their ultra-high resolution capabilities. Visualization components play a significant role in market expansion.

Cryptococcal Antigen Lateral Flow Assay Test Market was valued at around US$ 688.19 Million at the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a 3.73% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 713.85 Million by 2032.

Radioimmunoassay Market was valued at US$ 433.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 690.8 Million by 2033.

Cardiology Information System Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2024. The cardiology information system is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034.

Fertility Test Market size is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.9% during the projected period. The growing awareness about infertility and the need for early detection is increasing the sales of fertility test kits.

Biomedical Refrigerator and Freezer Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 6,053.8 million by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is projected to clock a 5.60% CAGR until 2034. In 2024

Dental Diamond Bur Market is estimated to be worth US$ 169.1 million in 2024. By 2034, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 381 million. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Electrophysiology Market is expected to reach US$ 9,078.4 billion by 2034 from US$ 4,350.7 billion in 2024. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Empty Capsule Market is projected to be worth US$ 2,956.6 million in 2024. The sales of empty capsules are expected to expand at an 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 6,378.6 million by 2034.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube