Draganfly to Integrate Drones with Knightscope Autonomous Security Robots & Systems

Knightscope Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) & Emergency Communications Products to be Integrated with Draganfly Drones for Innovation in Public Safety.

Mountain View, California., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, and Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, are pleased to announce that Knightscope has selected Draganfly to jointly develop an autonomous security solution that combines Draganfly drones with Knightscope Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), emergency communications devices & Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface & remote monitoring platform.

The integration of Draganfly's drone solutions equips Knightscope with another state-of-the-art tool that, combined with its industry-leading ASRs and emergency communications platforms, enhance already powerful operational capabilities, thereby offering a scalable, efficient, and highly effective solution for modern security challenges.

Draganfly's provision of a drone solution with Knightscope represents a significant security and perimeter monitoring technology advancement. Integration of the drone solution with ASRs, emergency communication systems and the KSOC represent a major advancement in readiness and efficiency. A rapidly deployable, multimodal operation for surveillance, monitoring, intervention, and post-event evidentiary support will benefit Knightscope’s clientele and greatly elevate community safety.

Knightscope's ASRs and emergency communication systems provide significant benefits across various sectors including improved public safety, enhanced monitoring, and reliable two-way communications. Draganfly drones will enhance that infrastructure by providing aerial surveillance options that can quickly adapt to changing situations. Draganfly drones will patrol specific areas, follow predetermined routes, or be dispatched to investigate alarms or incidents in real-time, offering a bird’s-eye view that compliments ground-based technologies.

This proactive approach to security, combined with the drone's ability to cover large areas rapidly, makes it an invaluable asset for public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and private security operations.

"Partnering with Draganfly marks a significant milestone in Knightscope's journey towards redefining public safety and security. By integrating our cutting-edge autonomous security robots with Draganfly's innovative drone technology, we are setting a new standard for comprehensive, AI-driven security solutions,” William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope, said. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to utilizing the latest technologies to advance safety and operational efficiency."

"As we embark on this groundbreaking work with Knightscope, Draganfly stands at the forefront of helping advance security with autonomous drone technology,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. “Our work signifies a significant step forward in integrating AI-driven solutions to enhance public safety. Together, we're flying into a future where innovation and security converge to create smarter, safer communities and industries."

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

