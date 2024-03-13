Equity Management Software Market to Reach $1.9 billion, by 2032 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Equity Management Software Market by Type (Basic ($Under 50/Month), Standard ($50-100/Month), and Senior ($Above 100/Month)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Application (Private Corporation, Start-ups, Listed Company, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032”. According to the report, the equity management software industry generated $517.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Prime Determinants of Growth

Increasing advancements in AI technology and rise in demand for personalized content are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global equity management software market. However, risks related to the data breaches is anticipated to hamper the growth of global market. On the contrary, surge in integration of AR and VR in creative industries is further likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $517.8 million Market Size in 2032 $1.9 billion CAGR 14.3% Segments covered Type, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in necessity of real-time analytics

Increased usage of equity management software in large and medium-sized enterprises

Computerized procedure helps organizations stay organized

Backed up by professional advisors Opportunities Growth in trend of digitization and technological innovation

Developing software that can provide more customizable features Restraints Potential system crashes

Reduced physical audits

The Basic ($Under 50/Month) segment dominates the market.

By type, the Basic ($Under 50/Month) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the equity management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to businesses that use the basic equity management software to help track and manage their company shares, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the senior ($Above 100/Month) segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The senior (above $100/month) equity management software provides an all-in-one platform, which allows companies to easily manage shareholder communication, organize meetings, and generate reports.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the equity management software market revenue, owing to its abundant resources and substantial investment portfolios, enabling the enterprises to adopt sophisticated software solutions for asset management, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the significance of equity management software in enhancing company investment tactics and competitiveness. As these businesses scale up, they seek cost-effective and easy-to-use software tools to efficiently handle their equity, which is thereby driving the growth of this segment in the global equity management software market.

The Start-ups segment to maintain its dominance by 2032

By application, the private corporation segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the equity management software market revenue, as it helps to make custom reports, valuations, and data quality checks, and provides support to the private corporations to stay organized as their company grows, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the start-ups segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of start-ups around the globe and their ability to manage their equity by using advanced management software. This is expected to drive the growth of the equity management software market.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the equity management software market revenue, owing to the rising popularity of equity management software in the administration area, which is enhancing general development. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, which is attributed to the expansion of advanced technologies such as digital financial systems, cloud computing, and others.

Leading Market Players: -

Carta

Certent

Capdesk

Altvia Solutions, LLC

Preqin Solutions

Gust

Ledgy

Eqvista

Euronext

Deep Pool Financial Solutions Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the equity management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the equity management software market size, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the equity management software market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing equity management software market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the equity management software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing equity management software market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global equity management software market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the equity management software market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global equity management software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Equity Management Software Market Report Highlights:

By Type

Basic ($Under 50/Month)

Standard ($50–100/Month)

Senior ($Above 100/Month)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Application

Private Corporation

Start-ups

Listed Company

Others

