Robert Jenkyn Appointed President of Horizon Media Canada

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, one of Canada's leading media companies, proudly announces the appointment of Robert Jenkyn as President of its Canadian operations.



A recognized leader in the Canadian media landscape with over 30 years of experience, Robert brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results. His strategic vision and innovative approach have consistently strengthened brands by aligning client objectives with agency capabilities.

Robert is replacing Kevin Kivi, who returns home to Australia driven by a desire to be closer to his immediate family. Under Kevin’s leadership, Horizon Media established itself in the Canadian market and achieved many significant milestones.

“Robert's appointment marks an exciting chapter for Horizon Media Canada,” said Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO, and Founder of Horizon Media. “His extensive experience and leadership in the industry will undoubtedly drive our Canadian operations to new heights, bringing innovative solutions to our clients and reinforcing our commitment to excellence.”

Throughout his career, Robert has demonstrated a keen ability to navigate complex media landscapes, develop cutting-edge strategies, and drive impactful results. As Chief Executive Officer of Media Experts, Robert led the company's transformation into a data-driven, client-centric media agency, positioning it for success in an ever-evolving industry. Additionally, as Senior Vice President of Digital for Media Experts, he played a pivotal role in expanding the agency's digital capabilities and spearheading groundbreaking initiatives.

“I am thrilled to join the Horizon Media team and lead the Canadian operations,” said Jenkyn. “With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and client-centric solutions, I am confident that together, we will drive growth and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and impressive roster of client partners to capitalize on new opportunities and further solidify Horizon Media's position as a market leader.”

Robert’s diverse experience spans both the vendor and non-profit sectors. He has driven digital initiatives for major players like Canoe.ca, Excite Canada, Standard Interactive, Microsoft, and The Globe and Mail. He is a past Board Chair for Vividata, as well as a current board member of the Merit Award Bursary Program, a charity promoting continued education for at-risk students in the Greater Toronto Area. Additionally, he has served on the jury panels for numerous Canadian and international media awards.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest independent media agency in North America, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the world’s most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Edmonton, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

