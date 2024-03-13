Flexitank Market to Grow at CAGR of 23.45% through 2033; Rising Demand for Bulky Liquid Transportation to Propel Growth

Newark, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.8 Billion Flexitank market will reach USD 14.80 Billion by 2033. Technological advancements in Flexitank is one major factor that may create lucrative opportunities for Flexitank devices in the market. Various technological advancements may propel the growth of the Flexitank market. The companies have gone through various advancements to earn profit, grow, and survive in the competitive market. Material innovations not only enhance the product’s effectiveness but capture higher market share thereby gaining an edge over its competitors



Key Insight of the Flexitank Market



APAC accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period accounting for 57% of the total market. Whereas North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the period forecasted.

Single trip dominated the market accounting for 95% of the total market.



Single trip dominated the market segment, with a market share of 95% in the global market. Owing to higher availability of single trip products, its cost-effective solutions for single trip, easy installation of the same. Whereas, Multi trip is expected to witness lucrative growth rate in the period, owing to its durability, strength. Higher demand for transportation of food grade in the market.



Food grade accounted for the largest share of the market share of 34% in 2023.



The Food grade segment has dominated the Flexitank Market with a market share of 34% in 2023. Owing rising demand of fruit juices, juice concentrates, edible oils, glucose, jam and other food & food products in the global market. Whereas chemical segment in the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to rising chemical industry in the region



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 23.45% 2033 Value Projection USD 14.80 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.8 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Flexitank Market Growth Drivers Rising demand for bulky liquid transportation



Latest Development:



In November 2023, ASF Inc. expanded its product line for flexitanks. The main objective behind this expansion was to provide users with effective and efficient solutions for carrying hazardous/non-hazardous bulk liquids from the place of production to the place of consumption.



In August 2023, The Flexitank Association launched a certificate program in the needs of the Flexitank industry. Thereby helping its flexitank manufacturers and service providers transport the goods with ease



In March 2022, SIA Flexitank launched Trinity Tank. This tank is in the shape of a tripod thereby allowing the customers to load various liquids in the same container. This can hold ~27,000 liters of liquid in one go.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising demand for bulky liquid transportation



With an increase in Import and export business, there happens to be an increasing demand for the bulky liquids. These liquids ranges from chemicals, to alcohol, oils, pharmaceutical goods and other industrial products. Thus, to maintain the demand and supply of goods the market witnesses rising demand for bulky liquid transportation, which will fuel up the growth of Flexitank Market in the period forecasted.



Restraint: Lack of infrastructure



One major threat that may hamper the growth of the Flexitank Market is the lack of infrastructure and underdeveloped transportation infrastructure building within the majority of the regions. Further, transportation modes, storage capabilities, loading and unloading capacities and others are some examples that restraints flexitank’s growth. The absence of such a facility will impede the growth process of the Flexitank Market in the future.



Opportunity: Technological advancements in Flexitank



Challenge: Strict regulatory compliance



Strict regulatory compliance related to safety and security of its people, following environmental protocols, and transportation of the hazardous products is one major challenge that may impede the growth of the Flexitank Market in the long run. This in turn leads to prevention of the product adoption. Additionally, following the government laid protocols needs additional amount for the licenses which needs additional investments, thereby reducing the growth of the Flexitank Market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the Flexitank market are:



• Braid Logistics

• Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

• SIA Flexitanks

• Bulk Liquid Solutions

• Environmental Packaging Technologies (EPT)

• Trust Flexitanks

• BeFlexi

• Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Limited

• Qingdao LAF Packaging Co Ltd

• Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Single trip

● Multi trip



By Application:



● Oils

● Pharmaceutical Goods

● Wines

● Chemicals

● Industrial Products

● Food grades



About the report:



The global Flexitank market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

