BPaaS Market worth $92.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.0%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BPaaS Market is expected to grow from USD 63.3 billion by 2023 to USD 92.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The compatibility of BPaaS-based solutions with new technologies such as AI, IoT, and analytics is the primary factor for the inclination of end users toward BPaaS.

BPaaS Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Cloud adoption emphasized scalability and flexibility

Cost optimization to drive need for efficient alternatives

Automation and AI enhance operational efficiency of BPaaS

Surge in industry-specific BPaaS solutions, fostering innovation and customization

Growth of BPaaS adoption among SMEs, enhancing accessibility and competitiveness

Restraints:

Rise in security and compliance concerns

Dependency concerns on specific BPaaS providers

Opportunities:

Focus on multi-process business workflow

Expanding market access and inclusivity in BPaaS solutions

List of Key Players in BPaaS Market:

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

Cognizant (US)

IBM (US)

HCL (India)

TCS (India)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Genpact (US)

Wipro (India)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Based on the Business Process, the Customer Service & Support segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In customer service and support, BPaaS intersects with several vital drivers, reshaping how organizations manage customer interactions and support functions. BPaaS offers scalability and flexibility, allowing businesses to adjust resources according to demand and changing customer needs while ensuring cost efficiency through outsourcing. Leveraging advanced technologies like cloud computing and AI, BPaaS automates routine inquiries and enhances the overall customer experience. Multichannel support capabilities enable organizations to engage with customers across various platforms seamlessly. BPaaS optimizes call center management by facilitating efficient call routing and monitoring. It streamlines help desk support processes through automated ticket management, ensuring timely resolution of customer issues. Data analytics provides insights into customer preferences and trends, driving proactive problem-solving. Compliance and security standards are upheld, mitigating risks associated with data breaches. BPaaS fosters continuous improvement by providing access to performance metrics and customer feedback, allowing organizations to refine their customer service strategies over time. In essence, BPaaS empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer service, enhance satisfaction, and foster long-term relationships in today's competitive landscape.

Based on the deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud stands at the forefront of driving innovation and adoption within the BPaaS market, offering organizations a versatile solution that blends the strengths of both private and public cloud infrastructures. This unique approach allows businesses to maintain sensitive data and critical workloads in a secure and controlled private cloud environment while harnessing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of the public cloud for less sensitive tasks or fluctuating workloads. By seamlessly integrating these environments, the hybrid cloud enables organizations to optimize resource allocation, improve operational efficiency, and enhance agility in deploying and managing BPaaS solutions. Moreover, the hybrid model facilitates seamless interoperability between on-premises systems and cloud services, empowering organizations to leverage emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive innovation and stay ahead in today's competitive marketplace. Overall, the hybrid cloud plays a pivotal role in enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation, adapt to evolving business needs, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success in the BPaaS landscape.

Based on vertical, the Retail & e-commerce vertical will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In the Retail and e-commerce sector, the BPaaS market is rapidly evolving to meet the dynamic demands of online and offline shopping experiences. BPaaS solutions offer retailers comprehensive tools to optimize various aspects of their operations, including inventory management, order fulfillment, customer service, and marketing. By leveraging cloud-based platforms, retailers can seamlessly integrate their online and brick-and-mortar stores, providing customers with a unified shopping experience across multiple channels. Additionally, BPaaS enhances retailers' ability to personalize marketing strategies, analyze customer data, and improve overall customer engagement.

