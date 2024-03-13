El Septimo - The World’s Best Cigar Company - Introduces Vartan The Dragon

Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The renowned cigar manufacturer, El Septimo, in collaboration with the illustrious cigar retailer Vartan Seferian, proudly announces the launch of "Vartan the Dragon," a limited-edition cigar series. This exclusive release is inspired by two special people with the same name, Vartan. The ancient famous Armenian General Vartan Mamikonian, reflecting his strength and wisdom, and Vartan Seferian, a modern-day icon in the cigar industry and owner of the highly successful Ambassador Fine Cigars in Phoenix.

Drawing upon centuries of Armenian heritage and the rich legacy of its namesake, "Vartan the Dragon" embodies the strength, wisdom, and courage that Vartan the Emperor was renowned for. Emperor Vartan was an Armenian military leader. He was the head of the Mamikonian noble family and holder of the hereditary title of Sparapet, the supreme commander. He is regarded as a notational hero and venerated as a martyr and a saint of the Armenian church. In a remarkable fusion of history and modern-day luxury, "Vartan the Dragon" is produced in an extremely limited edition of only 999 boxes, with each box containing 8 meticulously hand-crafted cigars. This scarcity underscores the uniqueness of the cigar, making each box a coveted collector's item and a piece of history. This partnership bridges the past with the present, honoring the storied history of Armenia and the modern excellence of Vartan's cigar emporium.

“El Septimo is globally recognized for its exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled quality in cigar making. "Vartan the Dragon" continues this legacy, offering a sophisticated blend that promises a smoking experience like no other. The Vartan the Dragon is a Presidente cigar ( 6 ¾ x 58 ) that is blended with 15-year aged Grade A tobacco and has a Habano wrapper. Its rich and complex flavor profile is meticulously designed to satisfy the palates of the most discerning cigar enthusiasts, with each puff encapsulating the essence of luxury and tradition. The retail price for each cigar is $98 and $784 for box of 8,” says Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

Vartan Seferian expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "It is a privilege to lend my name to such a magnificent creation. 'Vartan the Dragon' represents the pinnacle of cigar craftsmanship and the essence of what we strive to offer at Ambassador Fine Cigars. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history and experience unmatched quality created by the world’s best cigar brand,” says Vartan Seferian.

“Vartan Seferian, the visionary behind Ambassador Fine Cigars and the inspiration for "Vartan the Dragon," has dedicated his life to elevating the cigar experience. Under his leadership, Ambassador Fine Cigars has become a beacon for cigar aficionados in Phoenix, offering an unparalleled environment for enjoying the largest selection of fine cigars in the world. Seferian's passion for quality and community has not only made him a respected figure in the industry but also the perfect namesake for this extraordinary cigar. This limited-edition blend is a tribute to history and celebrating two Armenian icons, their heritage and our craftsmanship for pursuit of perfection. We are honored to partner with Vartan, a true icon in the cigar world, to create a cigar that symbolizes excellence and the rich history of Armenia,” Younan finishes.

With only 999 boxes available, "Vartan the Dragon" invites connoisseurs to seize this exclusive opportunity to own a piece of cigar history. Each box not only symbolizes the legacy of an ancient emperor and a modern-day visionary, but also represents the zenith of cigar perfection.

About El Septimo

El Septimo, a symbol of luxury and refinement in the cigar industry, is renowned for its exceptional, handcrafted cigars. Utilizing only the finest aged tobacco, El Septimo cigars are synonymous with complexity, richness, and unparalleled craftsmanship, offering connoisseurs around the world an exquisite smoking experience that transcends the ordinary.

The craftsmanship behind El Septimo cigars is a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence. Employing skilled artisans, the brand ensures that each cigar is rolled to perfection, providing a consistent draw, burn, and overall smoking experience. This level of craftsmanship extends to the entire production process, from seed to smoke, guaranteeing that every cigar meets the high standards expected by its clientele. The attention to detail in the construction of El Septimo cigars underscores the brand's luxury status and its dedication to delivering an unparalleled smoking experience.

El Septimo distinguishes itself not only through the quality of its cigars but also through its presentation and marketing. The brand embodies luxury, with each cigar beautifully packaged to reflect its premium status. This commitment to aesthetics extends to El Septimo’s branding and customer experience, with the company often hosting exclusive events and creating a community around its products. Such efforts enhance the brand's allure, making El Septimo cigars sought after by connoisseurs and collectors alike. The packaging and presentation, combined with the quality of the cigars, solidify El Septimo's position as a symbol of sophistication and indulgence in the cigar industry.

Moreover, under the leadership of Zaya Younan, El Septimo has seen a period of innovation and expansion, marked by the introduction of new blends and a focus on creating a unique narrative for the brand. Younan’s vision for El Septimo extends beyond producing premium cigars, aiming to create a lifestyle that appeals to the discerning smoker. This approach has not only broadened El Septimo’s appeal but also deepened its impact on the luxury cigar market. The brand's commitment to excellence, coupled with its innovative spirit under Younan’s guidance, ensures that El Septimo remains at the forefront of the cigar industry, continuing to offer an unmatched experience for aficionados around the world.

